Turn the Page...

We love books here at Evergreen and in each issue we feature articles about much-loved or lesser-known literary creations and their authors. All types of reading material are represented on the Evergreen bookshelves, from adventure to historical fiction and detective novels to the great classics. In our forthcoming winter edition, published on 22nd November (click here to order your copy), our regular “Literary Pilgrim” series will be turning the pages of some spine-chilling tales of the supernatural by the likes of Charles Dickens, M.R. James, Bram Stoker and Edith Nesbit. The latter, of course, is famous for her children's literature, so it is fascinating to discover her literary exploration of the ghost world.

Our winter issue also features another literary themed article, focusing on the life and career of the Anglo-Irish writer Jonathan Swift who was born 350 years ago. His best-known work was "Gulliver's Travels", which takes the reader on an incredible voyage of discovery to "several remote nations", but the author's masterful talent for satire created a novel that can be interpreted in countless ways and works on many different levels. By the way, can you remember the Christian name of the eponymous Gulliver, or the opening sentence of the novel's first chapter?

While you ponder on those literary teasers, celebrate the joy of books, and reading, with the library of quotes below. Happy reading!

“A room without books is like a body without a soul.” - Marcus Tullius Cicero

“I declare after all there is no enjoyment like reading! How much sooner one tires of any thing than of a book! - When I have a house of my own, I shall be miserable if I have not an excellent library.”- Jane Austen, "Pride and Prejudice"

“You can never get a cup of tea large enough or a book long enough to suit me.” - C.S. Lewis

“There is no friend as loyal as a book.” - Ernest Hemingway

“In a good bookroom you feel in some mysterious way that you are absorbing the wisdom contained in all the books through your skin, without even opening them.” - Mark Twain

“When I have a little money, I buy books; and if I have any left, I buy food and clothes.” - Erasmus

“Make it a rule never to give a child a book you would not read yourself.” - George Bernard Shaw

“I cannot live without books.” - Thomas Jefferson

"A good book is the life blood of a master spirit." - John Milton

"No furniture so charming as books." - Sydney Smith

"All books are divisible into two classes, the books of the hour and the books of all time." - John Ruskin

“To acquire the habit of reading is to construct for yourself a refuge from almost all the miseries of life.” - W. Somerset Maugham