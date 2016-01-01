Three Precious Words

There are three words that really gladden my heart. Whenever I see them, or hear them, they always make me smile. No, they have nothing to do with romantic sentiments – although I agree those are equally pleasing – but the three words to which I refer are a statement of fact. Combined together these three words are powerful, precious and a source of pride. They are testament to hard work, creativity, skill, expertise and achievement. They are a symbol of flourishing activity that has its roots embedded in Britain’s rich heritage. Sadly, these words are not seen as often as we might like today, and when you do come across them they tend to be printed discreetly in modest-sized type. However, when you do discover them – for me at least – it is cause for celebration. These three words are: “Made in Britain”.

Maybe it’s the Midlander (Staffordshire) in me that inspires my abiding admiration and support for British manufacturing. After all, as my grandma regularly reminded me when I was a nipper: “Don’t you ever forget that this is the working heart of the country, and most importantly it was the cradle of the industrial world.”

I like to think that her message struck home and also sparked my fascination with Britain’s industrial heritage. Yes, it may lack the opulence and grandeur of our stately homes and country estates, but this is what Britain’s real history is about – the sheer graft and unrelenting toil of the workers – the men, women and children – who drove the country forward – transforming it from an agricultural to an industrial nation. In the process it became a powerhouse of ingenuity, inventiveness and enterprise. This aspect of Britain – and the British character - is something we should continue to harness and champion today as we respond to current and changing conditions.

Every morning on my way to the Evergreen and This England office, I drive past a gleaming hi-tech business park and retail development. It all looks very impressive amid its landscaped lawns, and while the organisations based there are, no doubt, engaged in profitable and worthwhile occupations, it is the glorious heritage of this site that resonates with me.

More than 80 years ago this stretch of land was home to the Gloster Aircraft Company. This was the place where a skilled and dedicated workforce designed and built legendary aircraft including the Gloster Gladiator, the Meteor and the Javelin. Hawker Hurricanes and Typhoons were also manufactured at the factory that once stood here, and the company produced Britain’s first jet aircraft – the prototype E28/39 – to test Sir Frank Whittle’s revolutionary jet engine. Indeed, the plane underwent ground trials on the factory’s airfield, before making its maiden flight at RAF Cranwell in Lincolnshire.

The thousands who worked for the company must have been so proud to be building and developing these magnificent machines. Such was the factory’s importance during the Second World War that it was targeted by German bombers. Fortunately, their attempts to stop production failed but, by the early 1960s, a combination of company mergers, economic and political decisions brought a generation of illustrious aircraft manufacturing to an end.

Now, on my daily commute, although I may glimpse offices and shops on this business park, what really stands out for me are the ghosts of those magnificent flying machines and the men and women who clocked-on every day to build them.

Transport, of course, was one of Britain’s greatest 20th-century industries and a notable name from the fleet of famous Midlands vehicles features in the current issue of Evergreen (click here to order a copy). The redoubtable Land Rover first went into production in 1948 and was proudly produced in Solihull. More than two million of the original Defender models rolled off the production lines for seven decades until earlier this year. This icon, and cherished workhorse, of British motoring can even list The Queen and Sir Winston Churchill among its celebrated drivers. With owners like that - and a British-made pedigree – now that really is impressive.