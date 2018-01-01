We have just received the first copies of our 2018 This England Annual, a 100-page treasure chest of articles, pictures and poems (with a quiz to test your knowledge of England and a page of jokes to test your English sense of humour!) that many readers of the magazine now regard as a welcome “fifth issue”. As Christmas approaches, a lot of people also find that the Annual makes an attractive, great-value stocking-filler for friends and relatives. At the centre of the Annual we have included an eight-page “Seasonal Journey Through England”, a selection of stunning colour photographs depicting the English countryside in spring, summer, autumn and winter. The rest of the Annual is packed with articles. Highlights include:

The Genius of Rudyard Kipling: The life and work of one of England’s greatest writers, whose poem “If” was recently voted one of the nation’s favourites.

On The Trail with Big Chief I-Spy: Fond memories of the popular “spotter” books that kept generations of children entertained and informed.

The Language of Flowers: When the Victorians presented one another with bouquets, the blooms they chose could carry significant messages. We decipher their hidden meanings.

The Shipping Forecast: Viking, Forties, Cromarty, Forth, Tyne, Dogger, Fisher…a celebration of the much-loved national institution which has been informing and intriguing listeners to the radio for more than 90 years.

Did He Really Have a Cat?: The true story of Dick Whittington, four times Lord Mayor of London and a pantomime hero since the early 19th century.

Christmas With The Fleet: The Great War might have been raging all over the world, but in December 1916 the men of the Royal Navy still managed to celebrate Christmas. We look at how the festivities were reported - and include an intoxicating recipe for Christmas Rum Punch.

A Most Peculiar Park: Seeing models of prehistoric creatures and an impressive staircase that leads nowhere can come as quite a surprise to visitors as they walk beside a lake and shrubbery in South London. They are all that remains of the Crystal Palace whose all-too-brief glories are recalled.

The Poppy Lady: The name Moina Michael might not mean much to some people, but she was the American lady who first established the poppy as a symbol of remembrance. We tell her little-known story.

‘Poor Owd Tup’: A writer’s vivid memories of pre-war Christmases in Derbyshire when he and his friends toured their district performing an old folk play.

There is much more, of course.