Theatrical Feast?

When was the last time you went to the theatre? Which show did you see? Did you enjoy it? Were there any particularly memorable performances? And, finally, how did the audience behave? I ask these questions for a couple of reasons, as will become apparent in this blog.

The first is because I'm interested, and going to the theatre is one of my favourite pastimes. It doesn’t matter whether it’s drama, comedy, musicals, Shakespeare, farce, opera or ballet, I love the chance to see live entertainment. It is a wonderfully immersive experience that enriches and enlivens your emotions, bringing laughter and tears, provoking thoughts and challenging ideas.

The second reason I asked about your experiences of theatre-going – and especially audience behaviour – was because of a polite request made this week by London’s Harold Pinter Theatre for audiences not to eat during performances of its current play, “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” The award-winning actress Imelda Staunton, who stars in the production, has often spoken about this issue and considers that food should be banned in theatre auditoriums.

Well, I have to admit that I heartily applauded the theatre’s decision and was inspired to give Imelda a standing ovation for her comments on this subject too!

A couple of years ago, I managed to get tickets to see the marvellously talented actress in the production of “Gypsy” at London’s Savoy Theatre. She was sensational and gave a knockout performance in the leading role as Mama Rose.

As a keen theatre-goer, eating in the auditorium, together with talking during the performance, persistent coughing, fidgeting, and phones beeping or flickering are my major bugbears! Not only is it disrespectful and inconsiderate to the cast, but it’s discourteous to the rest of the audience. When I go to the theatre I pay to see and hear a show. What I do not want to hear are rustling wrappers, chomping jaws, or a multitude of munching! Neither, for that matter, do I want to smell the pungent aromas of any foodstuff being consumed by fellow members of the audience!

Believe me, I speak from experience here, dear reader. When I went to see a production of “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” in London, I distinctly remember a couple who, unfortunately, took their seats nearby. With them they had a carrier bag from a certain well-known high street store, which offers rather delicious food to go! They then proceeded to unload the contents of the bag, which it became clear were to keep them going throughout the evening’s performance. Before the curtain went up the sandwiches, sausage rolls, chocolates and cartons of drink had all been unpacked! It was as if it was perfectly normal to picnic in a theatre and the couple concerned had come out to eat, with a musical as a side order! I was astonished. By the interval everything had been consumed and the greedy theatre-goers then disappeared to the bar leaving their rubbish behind them! I despaired. I could go on to list similar experiences involving members of an audience feasting through shows. Does the curtain never come down on this ceaseless consumption?

Are some people incapable of coping without food for a couple of hours? If they are peckish, can’t they wait until the interval for a quick snack? Furthermore, are attention thresholds so low nowadays that people can’t devote their attention to what they – and the rest of us in the theatre – have paid to see? So, far from the Harold Pinter Theatre and Imelda Staunton making a song and dance over audience behaviour, I say bravo! What about you?

As I'm on a theatrical theme here, there’s just time to tell you that, this week has also seen the curtain rise on the new, spring issue of Evergreen (click here for subscriptions).