The Inventive Spirit

Throughout the centuries Britain has been a cradle of invention, enterprise and discovery. Whether inspired by the desire to cure disease, improve safety, reduce domestic drudgery or enhance our everyday lives, there are countless examples of individuals who have applied their expertise and ingenuity to ways of improving our existence and enabling our progress. From gadgets to ground-breaking discoveries, technological marvels to time-saving devices and industrial achievements to enterprising innovations, these visionary men and women have made their mark on British history.

But what would you class as the greatest invention of all time? This was the subject of a recent survey by English Heritage, which asked 2,000 people to name the most innovative objects in history. Among the top 10 items named were (in no particular order): the wheel; the fridge; sewers; the plough; penicillin; the internet; armour; light bulbs; the clock and teabags! Only in Britain would we hail the teabag as a great invention, which interestingly enough was designed by accident in 1908 by Thomas Sullivan, an American! The survey coincides with an event - Ingenious! The Making of England - that is taking place at English Heritage properties this summer.

Here in Evergreen and This England’s home county of Gloucestershire we can lay claim to quite a few innovations and innovators. Without a doubt, the person from this area who made the greatest impact on world health was Edward Jenner (1749-1823), a doctor from the town of Berkeley. He developed the smallpox vaccine (the world's first vaccination), which resulted in the disease being eradicated, and it is often said that his medical breakthrough “saved more lives than the work of any other human”.

Another inventor from these parts was a gentleman by the name of Edwin Budding (1796-1846) from Stroud. He gave us a machine that would aid gardeners in their eternal quest for the perfect lawn and something that is particularly useful at this time of year! In 1830, Budding – who later invented the adjustable spanner - came up with the idea of the lawn mower. The original patent for his “grass-cutting machine” states that: “Country gentlemen may find in using my machine themselves an amusing, useful and healthy exercise.” Whether some of today’s reluctant gardeners would agree with these sentiments is perhaps a moot point, but it’s a lot less bother than wielding a scythe! Budding's machines were soon mowing the turf at many of Britain's grand estates, parks and gardens such as Kew, and you can read about a trainee gardener's life there in the current issue of Evergreen (click here to order).

Next on our ingenious trail of Gloucestershire, we head to Winchcombe in the north of the county. Here we make a truly sparkling discovery – although I’m sure that our Continental cousins will contest the claim! Last month, a blue plaque was put up in this delightful Cotswold town in honour of a local man Christopher Merrett (1614-1695), who was the first person to have “documented how to put the fizz into sparkling wine”. Merrett (a man of multifarious talents – a scientist, doctor, naturalist and metallurgist) recorded the crucial evidence that English winemakers were, by adding sugar to their wine, giving it that distinctive and all-important fizz and sparkle well before their Continental counterparts. Now I realise that Charles Merrett didn’t invent champagne but, thanks to his discovery, we know that the English were actively making bubbly in 1662, which is some 30 years before a certain French monk by the name of Dom Perignon! I’d say that is a first that we should definitely raise our glasses to. Cheers!