Testing Times

Do you remember taking your driving test? Were you one of those who passed first time, or did it take several attempts before your life on the open road really began?

It was nerve-racking stuff as you carefully navigated the test route, gripping the steering wheel for dear life, with your eyes fixed firmly on the road. Meanwhile, your every manoeuvre (all preceded by the regulation mirror and signal routine, of course) was scrutinised by the grim-faced examiner sitting beside you. Clutching their clipboards and making the occasional note, these shadowy figures remained tight-lipped throughout your ordeal except when they issued you with instructions or directions.

Who can forget mastering the finer points of the three-point turn, the emergency stop, and reversing around a corner? Those who took their tests before May 1975 also had hand signals to cope with, while later generations of learner drivers tackled parallel parking by the kerb. Once the test was over you waited with bated breath. Would you be ripping off the L-plates and applying for your full licence, or having to endure a retest?

Inevitably the driving test, which became compulsory in 1935, has seen many changes on its journey through the increasingly congested decades. These have included the introduction of a two-part theory exam, which candidates have to pass before they can take their practical test. Recently, the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency announced that the latest changes to the test, coming into effect this December, will include following directions from a sat nav. No longer appearing on test schedules, however, are reversing around a corner and the three-point turn although learners will still be taught these manoeuvres.

What do you think of that? While I can appreciate the need for the test to adapt to the ever-changing motoring conditions, I do think there is a danger of over-reliance upon technology at the cost of real skill. Following sat nav routes surely doesn't test the driver's proficiency to anywhere near the same extent as navigating effectively, and safely, by using road signs. To my mind, reading road signs, making considered judgements and reacting to traffic conditions is fundamental to basic driving sense. Furthermore, according to recent surveys, the use of sat navs has been found to "switch off" part of the brain. So much for encouraging safer driving!

It strikes me that we are in danger of creating a society of car steerers rather than proper drivers. Where is the skill in that? I realise that cars are becoming progressively automated (Please spare us!), but us mere mortals must be capable of something more demanding than simply sitting in the driving seat and inserting the ignition key!

Forgive my cynicism, but can you blame me? We have all seen what happens when sat nav software hasn't been updated, or misguided motorists mindlessly follow the dashboard device as it takes them along a route, which is little more than a farm track, leading into a river, or the edge of a cliff! For all their high-tech, microchipped wonders, sat navs are guaranteed to drive me to distraction rather than my destination. The empty voice that intones from the dashboard, with its ceaselessly, shifting screen, is most definitely not my favourite navigator. Give me a creased map and well-thumbed atlas any day! The challenge and satisfaction of navigating your own route is among the greatest pleasures of motoring.

This week we have been busy plotting the Evergreen map for our summer issue, which is published on 7th June (click here for subscriptions). In this edition our packed seasonal journey takes us right across the British Isles: from Cornwall to Argyll and Norfolk to Caernarfonshire. We've clocked up a fair few miles along Britain's highways and byways as we discover new places, historic highlights, amusing anecdotes and stop off to celebrate some favourite nostalgia from past decades. And, I'm delighted to report that during all our travels, no sat navs were needed!