Sumer Is Icumen In

It was certainly hot here in Cheltenham for the summer solstice, the longest day of the year, on 21st June. I think it was sweltering in most parts of England: looking at pictures of Stonehenge in Wiltshire, the enthusiasts who go there every year to witness the sun rising over the ancient stones, certainly seemed to be enjoying themselves. I hope the heat wasn’t too much for the white-robed druids and that they were still able to do whatever druids do. As I have previously celebrated the other seasons of the year with a few favourite poems and quotations, I thought I’d do the same for summer.

Shall I compare thee to a summer’s day?

Thou art more lovely and more temperate.

Rough winds do shake the darling buds of May,

And summer’s lease hath all too short a date.

- WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (1564-1616)

“What is one to say about June, the time of perfect young summer, the fulfilment of the promise of the earlier months, and with as yet no sign to remind one that its fresh young beauty will ever fade.” - GERTRUDE JEKYLL (1843-1932)

ADLESTROP

Yes, I remember Adlestrop –

The name, because one afternoon

Of heat the express-train drew up there

Unwontedly. It was late June.

The steam hissed. Someone cleared his throat.

No one left and no one came

On the bare platform. What I saw

Was Adlestrop – only the name

And willows, willow-herb, and grass,

And meadowsweet, and haycocks dry,

No whit less still and lonely fair

Than the high cloudlets in the sky.

And for that minute a blackbird sang

Close by, and round him, mistier,

Farther and farther, all the birds

Of Oxfordshire and Gloucestershire.

- EDWARD THOMAS (1878-1917)

“I almost wish we were butterflies and liv’d but three summer days - three such days with you I could fill with more delight than fifty common years could ever contain.” - JOHN KEATS (1795-1821)

What wondrous life is this I lead!

Ripe apples drop about my head;

The luscious clusters of the vine

Upon my mouth do crush their wine;

The nectarine and curious peach

Into my hands themselves do reach;

Stumbling on melons, as I pass,

Ensnared with flowers, I fall on grass.

- ANDREW MARVELL (1621-1678)

“A thin grey fog hung over the city, and the streets were very cold; for summer was in England.” - RUDYARD KIPLING (1865-1936)

Winter is cold-hearted,

Spring is yea and nay,

Autumn is a weather cock

Blown every way.

Summer days for me

When every leaf is on its tree.

- CHRISTINA ROSSETTI (1830-1894)

“Summer afternoon - summer afternoon; to me those have always been the two most beautiful words in the English language.” - HENRY JAMES (1843-1916)

Kind hearts are the gardens;

Kind thoughts are the roots;

Kind words are the flowers;

Kind deeds are the fruits.

- ENGLISH PROVERB