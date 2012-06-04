A Strength and Stay

On the evening of Monday, 4th June 2012, from the gates of Buckingham Palace and down The Mall as far as the eye could see, thousands of people gathered for a special concert to celebrate the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee. After performances from acts as varied as Robbie Williams, Alfie Boe, Kylie Minogue, The Military Wives and Madness (memorably performing “Our House” on the roof of Buckingham Palace), Prince Charles spoke to the cheering crowds: “The only sad thing about this evening is that my father could not be here with us because he was…taken unwell. But ladies and gentlemen, if we shout loud enough he might just hear us in hospital and get better.” A spine-tingling moment followed as hundreds of well-wishers took up the request, chanting as one: “Philip! Philip! Philip!”

That spontaneous gesture illustrated the genuine affection that the people of the United Kingdom, both young and old, have for the Duke of Edinburgh. However, knowing the Duke’s well-documented dislike of fuss and bother, and the no-nonsense, “get on with it” attitude to life he has always displayed, if he did hear those shouts he would most probably have shaken his head in disbelief, muttered something about people being “bloody silly” and pronounced himself relieved that he didn’t have to sit through hours of pop music and corny jokes. “No one has a kinder heart,” wrote a former equerry to the Duke, “or takes more trouble to conceal it.”

If Prince Philip was missed by the crowds in The Mall - many observers of the weekend’s events had smiled to see him dancing a little jig on board the royal barge during the spectacular Thames pageant - his absence was even more of a loss for the Queen. The following day, as she attended the National Service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul’s Cathedral, she looked suddenly small and vulnerable, and those of us watching were reminded yet again of what a constant, reassuring presence in the life of the nation - and, of course, of The Queen - Prince Philip has been.

Following the announcement that he is going to retire from public life - And who can say that, at the age of 96, and after years of public service he doesn’t deserve it? - we are all going to have to get used to seeing a lot less of this remarkable man. As we see him walking beside the Queen, chatting to businessmen, or attending some function or other, I think we often forget that the Prince had a spectacularly successful career in the Royal Navy, seeing action in the Second World War, including, at the Battle of Cape Matapan in March 1941, when he was Mentioned in Despatches. He will forever be associated with the groundbreaking Duke of Edinburgh Award Scheme which he founded in 1956 (with six million people in over 125 countries having participated to date), but as a passionate conservationist he has also been President of the World Wildlife Fund and patron of some 800 organisations and charities.

It is impossible to list all his achievements, interests and contributions, but a quick look at the gallery of pictures devoted to the Duke of Edinburgh on The Royal Family website (www.royal.uk) illustrates their scope: “The Duke of Edinburgh opens a new stand at Lord’s Cricket Ground”, “The Duke of Edinburgh visits the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards”,“The Duke of Edinburgh unveils Guinea Pig Club monument”, “The Duke of Edinburgh visits Ignite Youth Trust Centre”, “The Duke of Edinburgh takes the salute at Sounding Retreat”…While, during their 70 years of marriage (we’ll be marking the remarkable milestone in the winter issue of This England) the Queen has always been mindful of the history and traditions of the monarchy, Prince Philip has looked towards the future, helping the institution to adapt to changing technology and providing a breath of fresh air with his own individual, often mischievous observations and actions.

Always wise and thoughtful, when celebrating their Golden Wedding Anniversary in 1997, it was the Queen herself who summed up her husband’s importance more pertinently than anyone else could ever have done: “He is someone who doesn’t take easily to compliments, but he has, quite simply, been my strength and stay all these years. And I, and his whole family, and this and many other countries, owe him a debt greater than he would ever claim, or we shall ever know.”

As long as he can hold a paintbrush or grip a pair of carriage reins, it is impossible to imagine Prince Philip putting his feet up and being content to do nothing, but I am sure that millions of people in this country and around the world will be wishing him, in his retirement, at least a little bit of peace and privacy after so many years in the public eye!