I know that many English people, at home and abroad, like to celebrate St. George’s Day with family and friends, and over the years I have received many delightful photographs of special parties, lunches, dinners - and even barbecues - that This England readers have organised to mark our country’s special day on 23rd April. If anyone reading this attends such a get-together this year, please be sure to send us a picture of the event (either by post or email) and we can then create a colourful, patriotic feature for a future issue.

As well as private celebrations, I know that the Royal Society of St. George which has branches all over the world can be guaranteed to do our patron saint proud, with church services, parades, and flag- and bunting-bedecked dinners. It is also encouraging to see that, as it does every year, English Heritage is staging special St. George’s Day events at various locations across England. If you live within a reasonable distance of any of the following venues, they are well worth a visit, with events taking place on both days of the weekend and including re-enactments of the St. George and Dragon legend, archery displays, mummers plays, living history encampments, morris dancing, medieval music, and the chance for junior knights to join in the fun with jousting and sword and spear drill.

Beeston Castle and Woodland Park, Chapel Lane, Beeston, Cheshire CW6 9TX.

Bolsover Castle, Castle Street, Bolsover, Derbyshire S44 6PR.

Kenilworth Castle and Elizabethan Garden, Castle Green, off Castle Road, Kenilworth, Warwickshire CV8 1NG.

Warkworth Castle, Castle Terrace, Warkworth, Northumberland, NE65 0UJ.

Wrest Park, Silsoe, Bedfordshire, MK45 4HR.

If you are in London, then Trafalgar Square will be the scene (on 22nd April) of the annual Mayor of London’s party featuring the Military Wives Choir, folk singer Ralph McTell, cooking demonstrations, fairground rides and an adventure trail. The St. George’s Day Festival in Vauxhall Pleasure Gardens takes place over both days of the weekend and includes a telling of the St. George and Dragon story, a hog roast, traditional dancing, pony rides, falconry, and knights fighting one another in true medieval style. There will also be a Punch and Judy show and traditional games.

In recent years Manchester has embraced St. George’s Day more than any other English city, and this year’s parade celebrating all things English promises to be bigger than ever, with more than 20,000 people expected to attend Sunday’s event. Led by St. George on his horse and featuring samba bands, jesters, fair maidens and knights of old, the parade starts in Varley Street at 12.15pm, reaching Piccadilly at about 1pm where there will be numerous activities taking place.

I am sure that many other towns, cities, castles and stately homes will be staging events over the next couple of days, so keep an eye on your local press for details. In the meantime, to get you in the mood, here is a patriotic poem:

The Spirit of St. George by Barbara Jemison

There stands the gracious parish church,

There, too, the blacksmith’s forge,

There grows the solid oak and ash,

For England and St. George.

All he stands for still remains

In this England of today -

Let us merge in faith and strength

And each a dragon slay.

For there are many dragons -

Injustice, moral decay -

Because of which so many have,

Sadly lost their way.

There rise the hills, there flow the streams

Yonder fall valley and gorge,

There roll the green and daisied fields

Of England and St. George.

Dressed in blossom, white and pink,

Our English orchards stand,

’Neath the trees sheep quietly graze

On lush green meadowland.

The sleepy village roofed in thatch

Unchanged since days of old,

Men till and sow in modern way

And reap their harvest gold.

With love of country, love of God,

Together ahead we’ll forge

To safeguard our inheritance

The spirit of St. George.



Whatever you decide to do to celebrate St. George’s Day - have a great time!