Spring's in Sight

Well, here we are at the start of a shiny new year! How is 2017 going for you so far? Dare I ask about those resolutions? In my family we made a collective resolution, as we raised our glasses to the accompaniment of Big Ben's midnight chimes, and that is for good health and happiness - and these are sentiments that I would like to extend to you all.

For me the best thing about the festive break is spending time with family and friends. As the holiday week progressed, and thoughts turned to the year ahead, one friend admitted that she didn’t like New Year – and positively hated January - because it always felt like a let-down after the jollity of Christmas. I had to disagree because I love the feeling of a fresh start, and the prospect of looking forward to the 12 months that await us. The idea of new beginnings and renewal can bring excitement and anticipation as we make plans for the year ahead. (Speaking of which, I hope your Evergreen and This England diaries and calendars are being put to good use! If you haven’t got yours yet, then it’s not too late to order – just click here.)

Planning ahead and looking forward is something we are constantly doing at Evergreen. We are busy working on our spring issue, which is published on 1st March (click here to order a copy). That is less than two months away, so to whet your appetite here’s just a few of the delights that will be awaiting you:

Rural Rides

We travel to Portmeirion, the stunning and colourful coastal village that brings a touch of Italy to North Wales. It also provided the memorable setting for the stylishly enigmatic 1960s television series The Prisoner.

Byways

Captain Bruce Bairnsfather was famous for his Old Bill cartoons in the First World War. We look at his enduring popularity and recount the story of how he was the first cartoonist to appear on British television.

Evergreen’s Favourite Places

From castles to heritage railways and museums to nature reserves, do you have a special place of interest to recommend to other Evergreen readers for an enjoyable day out? Find out how you can nominate them for our new award and put them on the Evergreen map.

Gleanings

The Fifties and Sixties were great decades for music, with skiffle, rock ’n’ roll and beat. An amateur musician and former band member remembers those exciting times.

Cinemagic

A fascinating behind-the-scenes story from David Lean’s classic 1948 film version of Oliver Twist, which starred Alec Guinness, Robert Newton, Kay Walsh, and John Howard Davies in the title role, as well as appearances from “newcomers” Anthony Newley and Diana Dors.

The Literary Pilgrim

George Bramwell Evens was better known as the Children’s Hour broadcaster, Romany, but he was also a popular author. We look at some of his books.

TV Memories

Time to go back to school, with the likes of “Tucker" Jenkins and his arch-enemy Tricia Yates, as we return to Grange Hill. A great fan – and former teacher - recalls highlights from series

Almanac

A visit to picturesque Perthshire and the abandoned village of Old Lawers to discover the remarkable prophecies of a 17th-century lady.

I hope you’ll find something to tempt you among these, but there’s lots more awaiting you within Evergreen's 164 pages. Make a date for the spring issue on 1st March. In the meantime, that's enough from me for this week, so as a certain character in The Prisoner used to say: “Be seeing you”!