Spring in England

My mother used to say:

“Spring has sprung,

The grass is riz,

I wonder where the birdie is?”

No, I don’t know where it comes from either, but looking out of my window to the garden below I can see where the birdie is. In fact it’s a blackbirdie, and it’s bumping along a stretch of riz grass like an aeroplane on a runway struggling to take off. Here are a few other quotations about spring that I hope you will enjoy.

“And the spring arose on the garden fair,

Like the Spirit of Love felt everywhere;

And each flower and herb on Earth’s dark breast

Rose from the dreams of its wintry rest.”

Percy Bysshe Shelley (1792-1822)

“She could feel magic in the quiet spring day, like a sorcerer’s far-off voice, and lines of poetry floated over her mind as if they were strands of spider-web.”

Stella Gibbons, Nightingale Wood, 1938

“Nothing is so beautiful as spring —

When weeds, in wheels, shoot long and lovely and lush;

Thrush’s eggs look little low heavens, and thrush

Through the echoing timber does so rinse and wring

The ear, it strikes like lightnings to hear him sing;

The glassy pear tree leaves and blooms, they brush

The descending blue; that blue is all in a rush

With richness; the racing lambs too have fair their fling.

What is all this juice and all this joy?

A strain of the earth’s sweet being in the beginning

In Eden garden. —Have, get, before it cloy...”

Gerard Manley Hopkins (1884-1889)

“It was that period in the vernal quarter when we may suppose the Dryads to be waking for the season. The vegetable world begins to move and swell and the saps to rise, till in the completest silence of lone gardens and trackless plantations, where everything seems helpless and still after the bond and slavery of frost, there are bustlings, strainings, united thrusts, and pulls-all-together, in comparison with which the powerful tugs of cranes and pulleys in a noisy city are but pigmy efforts.”

Thomas Hardy, Far from the Madding Crowd, 1874

“The year’s at the spring,

And day’s at the morn;

Morning’s at seven;

The hillside’s dew-pearled;

The lark’s on the wing;

The snail’s on the thorn;

God’s in his Heaven —

All’s right with the world!

Robert Browning (1812-1889)

“It was such a spring day as breathes into a man an ineffable yearning, a painful sweetness, a longing that makes him stand motionless, looking at the leaves or grass, and fling out his arms to embrace he knows not what.”

John Galsworthy, The Forsyte Saga, 1922

“Beneath these fruit-tree boughs that shed

Their snow-white blossoms on my head,

With brightest sunshine round me spread

Of spring’s unclouded weather,

In this sequestered nook how sweet

To sit upon my orchard-seat!

And birds and flowers once more to greet,

My last year’s friends together.”

William Wordsworth (1770-1850)

