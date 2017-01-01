Sport on Saturdays

It’s funny how separate news stories, released over several weeks, can come together and, like a chemical reaction, be the catalyst that releases a stream of memories. A series of announcements in the press during the last few months certainly had that effect on me, conjuring up names that I had almost forgotten about but which, once read on the page or mentioned to friends and colleagues, transported me to a very different place from the England of 2017.

First of all, in November 2016, there was the news that the former British heavyweight boxing champion Jack Bodell had died at the age of 76. Then I read that, after 32 years, Channel 4 was being replaced by ITV as the free-to-air broadcaster of horse racing. The third story was an announcement that wrestling was once again going to be shown on television. Finally, another obituary, in December, also on a horse-racing theme, mourned the passing of John Buckingham, the former jockey who gained immortality when he rode no-hoper Foinavon to victory in the 1967 Grand National at Aintree.

The rush of sporting memories these stories set in motion was like a film running backwards at high speed, with images flashing before my eyes and voices from the past speaking so quickly that it was impossible to see or hear anything that could be understood. However, when the “time machine” did finally stop I knew exactly where I was. It was a winter’s afternoon in the 1960s and I was sitting in the cosy living room of our family home watching the Saturday sports coverage on our black and white television.

As if the grainy images on the screen have made the memories themselves a little indistinct, it is sometimes difficult to remember whether it was Grandstand on the BBC or World of Sport “on the other side” that featured particular sports. I know that I watched them both, although, as readers will know, to change channels in those pre-remote control days you had to get up out of your chair and press a button or flick a switch on the front of the television set. I am sure that today’s generation, brought up in a world where everything can be accessed through a hand-held device, would be appalled at such inconvenience!

I think “Fight of the Week”, in which Jack Bodell occasionally appeared, was on the BBC. Other boxers I recall from the time include Alan Rudkin, Billy Walker, Walter McGowan, Brian London and, of course, the much-loved Henry Cooper. There was a lot of horse racing on television in those days (as there is in 2017), although the Foinavon Grand National of 1967 remains the most memorable. Who could have guessed that, as the horses and jockeys milled around in the melee at the infamous 23rd fence, a fairy tale was being written with the 100-1 outsider ridden by John Buckingham emerging from the murky confusion as an unlikely hero? I remember the names of other popular National Hunt racehorses: Rondetto, Freddie, What a Myth. One of the horses in that famous race, Different Class, was owned by Hollywood film star Gregory Peck.

Other sports I recall on Saturday afternoons were motorcycle scrambling (with riders such as Vic Eastwood, Arthur Lampkin and Chris Horsefield covered in mud), Rugby League (much grittier than Union) with Eddie “up and under” Waring commentating on Featherstone Rovers, Rochdale Hornets, Hull Kingston Rovers etc. (also with a lot of mud involved), show jumping (Marion Coakes, Caroline Bradley, David Broome, Harvey Smith etc.) and a couple of very different sports that you don’t see on TV today: tenpin bowling and roller derby (which seemed to involve two teams roller-skating around a track while trying to block or knock one another over).

The wrestling coverage began at four o’clock on World of Sport and created its own gallery of heroes and villains. Among those I remember are Les Kellett, Jon Cortez, mysteriously masked Kendo Nagasaki and flamboyant Adrian Street with his spangled robe and flowing blond hair. Two characters whose fame extended beyond the ropes of the ring were everyone’s favourite “baddy” Mick McManus and pigtailed, stripey-trunked Jackie Pallo who became a familiar figure on television shows and in pantomime.

There was much debate about whether the fights were elaborately staged affairs, but there was no hint from commentator Kent Walton (“Greetings, grapple fans.”) that they were anything other than serious, full-blooded, competitive contests. He certainly educated the viewing public about forearm smashes, drop kicks, half-nelsons and the like, although on many occasions the fighters were in more danger from the flailing handbags of over-enthusiastic ladies at ringside.

He always signed off with the phrase: “Have a good week... till next week.” I’d like to echo that!