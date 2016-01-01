A Special Relationship

Ever since the first copies of This England (Spring 2017) arrived at our offices a few days ago, I’ve been busy sending off some magazines to a few American newspapers. It’s quite a coincidence that, just as Prime Minister Theresa May has been talking about our country’s “special relationship” with the United States - and, of course, visiting the new American president in Washington - our latest issue should contain an article about an American writer who absolutely adored England and, as the Second World War loomed, wrote passionately about the need for the US to support her ally across the Atlantic.

Elswyth Thane was born in Burlington, Iowa, in 1900, and during the 1930s spent every summer in England. She was the author of a number of historical plays (“The Tudor Wench”, “Young Mr. Disraeli”, “Queen’s Folly”) that appeared in the West End and also wrote an evocative account of life in England during those years: “England Was An Island Once”. I am thrilled that I have managed to obtain a copy!

Among the activities she describes are taking tea in various hotels and inns, visiting ancient cathedrals such as Wells and Winchester, observing the comings and goings of people in Kensington Gardens, and, as “the shadow lengthens”, observing the unflappable English as they prepare for war. The main newspaper in Burlington seems to be “The Hawk Eye”, so that is one of the publications I have targeted. I am sure the people of the city will enjoy being reminded of their famous daughter and her own “special relationship” with England.

Reading the work of this great Anglophile made me think about the many places in England that have strong associations with America. In the winter 2016 issue of This England our “Royal History of England” series featured the reign of James I (1603-1625), so it was impossible to ignore the historic voyage of the Pilgrim Fathers: we included a picture of the house in Plymouth where they spent their last night in England, and a painting of the Mayflower shortly after it had arrived in the New World. Similarly, when we commemorated the 800th anniversary of Magna Carta in summer 2015 the splendid John F. Kennedy Memorial at Runnymede was depicted.

Over the years I know that we have featured other “American” sites: Sulgrave Manor in Northamptonshire, the ancestral home of George Washington, and Jordans in Buckinghamshire where William Penn, the founder of Pennsylvania, is buried. The village on the edge of the Chilterns also has the Mayflower Barn, which is said to be built from the timbers of the famous ship. A local American connection for us in Cheltenham can be found in nearby Gloucester: John Stafford Smith, who was born in the city in 1750, composed the music for the United States’ national anthem, “The Star-Spangled Banner”.

It was several weeks after the outbreak of the Second World War that Elswyth Thane, reluctantly and with a heavy heart, left England for home. However, just over two years later, following the United States’ entry into the war, thousands of her countrymen in military uniform made the long journey to England and at bases across the country - particularly around the airfields of East Anglia - stamped their presence on England and the English way of life. This is a connection with the United States that perhaps, more than any other, remains foremost in the minds of those who lived through the Second World War.

There are many other Anglo-American connections, and during 2017 we will be looking at the life and work of another visitor to these shores who recorded his observations of England. Before the article landed on my desk I had never heard of him, but he has the curious name of Elihu Burritt and he was an American diplomat who in 1864 was appointed by Abraham Lincoln as United States consul in Birmingham. He wrote about the area in a book entitled “Walks in the Black Country and its Green Borderland”.

The article about his explorations will give us a great opportunity to include pictures of Birmingham, Kenilworth, Lichfield and the Lickey Hills.