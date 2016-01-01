Snow Poetry

The snow might have gone now, but it was certainly deep and crisp and even while it lasted, and at the same time as it was covering the fields and hills with a white blanket it was uncovering, in my mind, some favourite poems on the subject.

Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening

by Robert Frost

Whose woods these are I think I know.

His house is in the village, though;

He will not see me stopping here

To watch his woods fill up with snow.

My little horse must think it queer

To stop without a farmhouse near

Between the woods and frozen lake

The darkest evening of the year.

He gives his harness bells a shake

To ask if there is some mistake.

The only other sounds the sweep

Of easy wind and downy flake.



The woods are lovely, dark, and deep,

But I have promises to keep,

And miles to go before I sleep,

And miles to go before I sleep.

Snow

by Edward Thomas

In the gloom of whiteness,

In the great silence of snow,

A child was sighing

And bitterly saying: “Oh,

They have killed a white bird up there on her nest,

The down is fluttering from her breast!”

And still it fell through that dusky brightness

On the child crying for the bird of the snow.

Snow

by Louis Macneice

The room was suddenly rich and the great bay-window was

Spawning snow and pink roses against it

Soundlessly collateral and incompatible:

World is suddener than we fancy it.

World is crazier and more of it than we think,

Incorrigibly plural. I peel and portion

A tangerine and spit the pips and feel

The drunkenness of things being various.

And the fire flames with a bubbling sound for world

Is more spiteful and gay than one supposes –

On the tongue on the eyes on the ears in the palms of your hands –

There is more than glass between the snow and the huge roses.

Snow

by Walter de la Mare

No breath of wind,

No gleam of sun –

Still the white snow

Whirls softly down

Twig and bough

And blade and thorn

All in an icy

Quiet, forlorn.

Whispering, rustling,

Through the air

On still and stone,

Roof - everywhere,

It heaps its powdery

Crystal flakes,

Of every tree

A mountain makes;

‘Til pale and faint

At shut of day

Stoops from the West

One wint’ry ray,

And, feathered in fire

Where ghosts the moon,

A robin shrills

His lonely tune.