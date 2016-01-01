Roy Faiers (1927-2016)

It was 1981 and the letter said that if I was ever in Cheltenham I could call into the office for a chat. Well, living as I did in Lancashire, it was unlikely that I would ever find myself in the Gloucestershire town, so there was only one thing to do: make a special visit. Over the previous few months, on long and lonely afternoons at my parents’ dining-room table, I had taught myself to type and written letters to the editors of dozens of newspapers and magazines asking if they had any vacancies. Even though I enclosed SAEs most of them didn’t bother to reply, so this opportunity - a slight opening in a door some 140 miles away - was one that I could not afford to miss.

So it was that, a few weeks later, smartly dressed in a new suit and carrying a folder containing some of the articles I had written, I entered the elegant Regency building in the centre of Cheltenham that was home to This England magazine, climbed the grand staircase, and met the author of that letter…the magazine’s founder and editor, Roy Faiers.

I quickly discovered that Mr. Faiers always liked to give keen young people a chance - as an editor had once shown faith in him - and after a brief discussion I was thrilled to be offered a position as an editorial assistant. Over the next few weeks I began to discover what a remarkable man he was and what an interesting story lay behind the publication that, with its variety of fascinating articles, beautiful colour photographs and quirky illustrations by artist Colin Carr, certainly was, as a house ad proclaimed: “For all who love our green and pleasant land”.

Born in Grimsby in Lincolnshire in 1927, Roy Faiers remained a proud “Yellowbelly”. As a schoolboy during the war he was evacuated to Canada, joining the Royal Navy on his return and, while still in his teens, seeing service in the Far East. He gained his journalism experience as a reporter on the Grimsby Evening Telegraph, started his own news agency and worked as a sports reporter for the BBC. At the beginning of the 1960s he launched Lincolnshire Life, the first of many county magazines he published and which are still going strong (Cotswold Life was produced alongside This England when I joined the company), and in 1968 launched This England with the delightful slogan “as refreshing as a pot of tea”.

Imbued with its editor’s love of England, his belief in traditional values and commitment to producing a publication that didn’t contain anything distasteful or offensive, This England quickly gained a loyal readership all over the world. It was wonderful to be working alongside such a great editor. Not only did he oversee the contents of each issue, arranging notable contributors such as J. H. B. Peel, Sir Arthur Bryant, R.F. Delderfield and E. S. Turner, but he took meticulous care over everything from the quality of the colour pictures, the accuracy of the articles, down to the correct use of the apostrophe. (One of his great bugbears was the tendency for some contributors to write “its” when it should have been “it’s”!) It was also exciting to be involved in the many campaigns he was so passionate about and which featured on the pages of the magazine: the celebration of St. George’s Day on 23rd April, the preservation of England’s traditional counties, resistance to enforced metrication and opposition to the United Kingdom’s membership of the European Union. I believe that, by making people aware of the true nature of the EU over so many years, Mr. Faiers was hugely influential in persuading people to vote to leave the EU in the recent referendum. He also, of course, in 1985, brought This England’s “little sister”, Evergreen, into the world. This pocket-sized “miscellany of this and that and things gone by” is now well established with its own character and readership.

When Roy Faiers retired in 2009, I was honoured and privileged to take over the role of editor of This England and to continue his incredible work. Sadly, we learnt earlier this week that, a few days before his 89th birthday, Mr. Faiers had passed away. I owe him so much, he taught me so much and I know that, combining as he did the instincts of a news reporter with the skills of a sub-editor, the passion of an English patriot with the gifts of a writer whose interests ranged from dance-band music, English customs and the Second World War to English literature, country characters and England’s towns and villages, there will never be another like him.

He might be gone, but I know that, as we prepare each future issue of This England, I shall feel his presence: looking over my shoulder, watching to see if the faith he put in me all those years ago was justified. I will do my best to show him that it was.