Roses are Red...

Without wishing to pry, how was your Valentine’s Day? And, most importantly, did you present your beloved with flowers – or were you lucky enough to receive them? If so, might I enquire as to the type of bloom and its colour? There is a very valid reason for my asking because there is much more to a perfectly tied posy of flowers than you might think. Indeed, the word “posy” is derived from the old English word “poesy”, which meant love motto or poem.

The symbolism of flowers was a hot topic for the gardeners at English Heritage properties this week. They were on hand to offer advice to sweethearts on the subject of the perfect blooms for Valentine’s Day and it is clear that potential suitors must take care if love is to blossom! When it comes to wooing your intended, you cannot simply present them with any bloom; you must be aware of the meaning that is hidden within those petals. In the case of roses, colour can be a thorny issue and only red will do! Avoid yellow at all costs as this means friendship rather than love and could result in a broken heart.

Officially known as “floriography”, the language of flowers is something that dates back to Roman times, but it became particularly popular with the Victorians. In the 19th century, numerous books were written about the subject and it was a way for would-be sweethearts to express their feelings in a discreet manner. If you are curious to know more, I have listed some well-known blooms and their meanings at the end of this blog. They are fascinating to discover, and once you are aware of their symbolism, it can make you more aware of choosing the flowers as a present or planting them in your garden. Some meanings are surprising, others more predictable. See what you think. Earlier this week, I went to see the magnificent display of snowdrops at Painswick Rococo Gardens, here in Gloucestershire, and I definitely agree with the symbolism of this delicate flower – especially at this time of year.

Earlier this week, I went to see the magnificent display of snowdrops at Painswick Rococo Gardens, here in Gloucestershire, and I definitely agree with the symbolism of this delicate flower – especially at this time of year.

The Language of Flowers

Amaryllis – Pride

Anemone – Forsaken

Bluebell – Constancy

Camellia (White) – Perfected loveliness

Carnation (Red) – Admiration

Carnation (Striped) - Refusal

Chrysanthemum (Red) – I love you

Cornflower – Delicacy

Daffodil – Regard and chivalry

Daisy – Innocence

Forget-me-not – True love

Foxglove – Youth

Geranium – Melancholy

Honeysuckle – Generosity

Hyacinth (Purple) – Sorrow

Iris – Faith and friendship

Ivy – Fidelity

Jasmine (Yellow) – Grace and elegance

Lavender – Loyalty

Lilac – First emotions of love

Lily (White) – Purity

Lily of the valley – Return of happiness

Marigold – Grief

Narcissus – Egotism

Nasturtium – Patriotism

Orchid – Beauty

Pansy – Thoughts

Peony –Bashfulness

Phlox – Agreement

Primrose – I can’t live without you

Rose (Red) – Love

Snowdrop - Hope

Sunflower (Tall) – Haughtiness

Sweet pea – Blissful pleasure

Tulip – Declaration of love

Violet – Modesty

Wallflower – Fidelity in adversity

Water lily – Purity of heart