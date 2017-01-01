Prepare to Explore!

It might be winter outside, and it’s been a few weeks since we last saw the fox, the squirrels or the jays that can sometimes be glimpsed from our windows here in Cheltenham, but there has most definitely been no talk of seasonal hibernation in the editorial office of This England! We have just sent the spring 2017 issue off to the printers (publication date: 8th February), although when I say “sent” that doesn’t mean we handed the pages over to a courier or parcelled them up and gave them to the postman. These days it is all done by pressing keys on a computer keyboard, with my colleague Keren linking up with the printers and “transmitting” the pages electronically.

We are now eagerly awaiting copies of the magazine which includes some fascinating features: an interview with Telegraph cartoonist Matt, articles about the River Thames, Wetherby in Yorkshire, the mighty QE2 and Cornish engineering genius Richard Trevithick, as well as memories of what it was like to be a Bevin Boy down the mines and, as St. George’s Day approaches, a collection of inspirational quotations about England. To celebrate her forthcoming one-hundredth birthday I have also composed a tribute to “Forces’ Sweetheart” Dame Vera Lynn. As an accompaniment to this, we have produced a brand-new CD of all her most popular songs.

Another project that we are busily completing is the 2017 issue of Explore England. As usual this special publication is packed with articles that will be of interest whether or not you plan to visit the places and attractions highlighted. These include the Red House of William Morris at Bexleyheath in Kent, Newstead Abbey with its Byronic associations in Nottinghamshire, the National Memorial Arboretum at Alrewas in Staffordshire, the Churchill War Rooms in London and the West Somerset Railway in…Somerset.

We also visit Southwold and Portsmouth, explore the rugged landscape around Hadrian’s Wall, tramp the Thomas Hardy Way where we discover some of the places that inspired the great novelist and poet, tell the story of “Pioneer of the Stars” William Herschel and his associations with Bath, and in an article entitled “Smugglers, Wreckers and Pieces of Eight” uncover tales of adventure and intrigue among the creeks and coves of Cornwall. As usual we have included a special section divided into different areas of the country with information about all sorts of attractions from castles, gardens and stately homes to wildlife parks, museums, heritage railways and all those “one-off” places and venues that don’t fall into any particular category. Many galleries, museums and country houses have their own cafes and restaurants, but as an extra source of information for anyone seeking refreshment we have included a guide to some of England’s best tea rooms to be found in different parts of the country.

Explore England 2017 will be published in March. To order your copy, please click here.