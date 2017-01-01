Pencilled In

Before the sophisticated computers we now use to help us produce the magazine, and on which we write a lot of the articles, there were less-sophisticated computers. And before the less-sophisticated computers there were word processors. And before the word processors there were electric typewriters. And before the electric typewriters there were manual typewriters. Yes, during the last few years technology has certainly moved at a rapid pace.

However, there is one traditional tool that has survived all these changes and which continues to play an important role in the editorial process. I have a selection of them on my desk as I write (standing side by side in a souvenir mug from Blackpool), and even as I click my mouse, tap my keyboard and conveniently “save” my work as I go along, I know that I would be lost without them. Whenever I am checking page proofs and need to highlight a misspelt word, add an extra sentence to a paragraph or write some instructions for the production team, I always have one of them clutched in my hand. Pens are useful for certain tasks, but for these routine bits and pieces of editorial work, when I might change my mind or make a mistake (Yes, dear reader, it does happen!), only a trusty pencil will do.

As some of the pencils have been used more than others they are all different lengths, and having come from a number of shops and suppliers over the years, the outer casings which protect the lead are in a variety of colours. But they do have one thing in common: they all have neatly tapered, extremely sharp points.

“So what?” you might say, after all, every stationery shop in the high street sells those small, silver-coloured pencil sharpeners. You can even buy more elaborate contraptions with turning handles that grind the end of the pencil (Do you remember them from school?) which are designed for attachment to desks or flat surfaces. I have tried them all, but for sharpness, strength and aesthetic appearance, none of them comes close to matching the superb finish created by our office’s own expert “whittler”. Whenever I am writing with a pencil and the words suddenly start to become blacker and thicker (a sure symptom of creeping bluntness) there is only one person to call: our production assistant, Ann Augur.

To see Ann, sharpening away with a pencil in one hand and a knife in the other, is to observe a craftswoman at work, a practitioner of a dying art. Such is her skill at honing the perfect pencil point, I expect that in the dim and distant past her ancestors were official Quill Sharpeners to the King. I can imagine one of them arriving in the courtyard of a monastery and all the monks, having left their partially completed illuminated manuscripts, lining up to have their nibs renewed. And Geoffrey Chaucer, at a critical stage in his Canterbury Tales, suddenly finding he is unable to push his pen across the parchment and rushing in panic to Ann’s forefather’s shop. Even further back in time, they probably sharpened the first piece of wood and, to the astonishment (and fright) of their neighbours, invented the spear.

Although Ann’s dexterity and expertise are invaluable in keeping my office pencils in good working order, I have one pencil that I do not want her or anyone to sharpen. This particular one I keep at home, little more than a stub now but the veteran of numerous lists, sudoku puzzles and crosswords. In fact it was that very pencil which, several years ago, filled in a crossword that won me a prize of £1,000!

I am thinking of donating it to Cumberland Pencil Museum in Keswick, which is one of the more unusual museums featured in an article in our forthcoming publication: Explore England 2017. Others include the Museum of Brands, Packaging and Advertising in London, the Lawnmower Museum in Southport, and Broseley Pipeworks at Ironbridge in Shropshire. Explore England 2017 will be available in March (by which time Ann will probably be the Pencil Museum’s “Sharpener-in-Chief”!), but you can pre-order your copy by clicking here.