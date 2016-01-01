On Your Travels

During the last fortnight, we’ve had several visitors at Evergreen and This England. The first to step across the threshold at The Lypiatts was one of our freelance photographers and writers who came to see us from Somerset. Then, earlier this week, we had a visit from three of our colleagues who made a much longer journey travelling down from Dundee. We always make sure we have the kettle on for thirsty travellers and, as we welcome them, it's interesting to hear their thoughts on Cheltenham (always complimentary!) - especially if it's their first visit here. A visitor's view of your hometown gives a fresh perspective, which is fascinating, and offers another reminder of Britain's richly diverse scenery and heritage.

Travelling is something we certainly do in Evergreen - whether through the decades as we venture down memory lane, or discovering some of the inspirational and fascinating places across the British Isles. Villages, towns, castles, churches, coastline and countryside all feature. You only need look at the map on the inside front cover to see where our seasonal journey is going. In our spring issue, which is published on 1st March (click here to arrange a subscription), we travel south to Sussex, and then as far north as Perthshire. Following the compass east brings us into Lincolnshire, while much further west we explore the glorious coastline of North Wales. And that's just for starters! Altogether there are 23 locations pinpointed on our map in the spring issue, so we do clock up a good many miles! Prepare yourself for the journey.

Great Britain certainly lives up to its name when you consider the number and variety of destinations and places of interest that it has to offer. It's rather like one of those wonderful old-fashioned travelling trunks that you can pack so much into! Whichever route and direction you take there are numerous landmarks and attractions to discover. From heritage railways to local museums, castles to nature reserves, glorious gardens to art galleries, stately homes to countryside parks, picturesque piers to historic sites - the destinations are endless. With this in mind, the spring issue sees the launch of Evergreen's Favourite Places award. We want you to nominate your favourite destinations – whether popular attraction or lesser-known local landmark - and recommend them to other readers as the perfect place for an enjoyable day out. Start getting your thinking caps on and let's celebrate these British treasures! Read the spring issue to find out more and see how you can put your favourite places on the Evergreen map.

A recent survey highlighted the following places (listed below) as being among the top British landmarks and destinations. It probably won't surprise you that most of them are on the tourist trail in London, but in Evergreen's Favourite Places we will be just as keen to highlight those lesser-known gems that are worth seeking out in all corners of the country.

Big Ben

Tower Bridge

Tower of London

Blackpool Pleasure Beach

The Lake District

Buckingham Palace

Blackpool Tower

Houses of Parliament

Natural History Museum

Westminster Abbey

London Eye

Lake Windermere

Edinburgh Castle

Brighton Pier

Cheddar Gorge

New Forest

St. Paul's Cathedral

Stonehenge

Windsor Castle

The Cotswolds

How many of these feature on your list of favourites?