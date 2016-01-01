On the Box

Are you sitting comfortably? Then it’s time to switch on and tune into some television nostalgia. This is something we love doing in Evergreen’s regular "TV Memories" feature and if you read on you can discover exactly what our programme planners have got lined up for you in our spring issue, which is published on 1st March (click here for subscriptions).

During the Christmas holidays I saw a certain advertisement, which unlike so many of the bewildering and banal commercials that occupy screen time these days really made me smile. It was for a traditional British teatime delicacy and the stars of this three-minute “all-singing and dancing extravaganza” were some much-loved puppets that I recall affectionately from my childhood. (If you think of an engaging, gentlemanly frog and a diva-ish pig you’ll be along the right lines!) As I watched it with my family – all ages were represented at various times – we were thoroughly entertained. In fact “the advert”, which to our delight was shown regularly, became something of a viewing event, resulting in shouts of “Quick, it’s on!” for anyone who had disappeared during the break!

Seeing these familiar characters from my youth was like reuniting with some dear, long-lost friends. I was immediately reminded of bygone Sunday afternoon viewing and felt buoyed by that warm, cheering sense of nostalgia. It doesn't matter what age you are, reminiscing and sharing memories is a wonderful tonic. Here at Evergreen we know that all forms of entertainment - television, music, radio, film and theatre - are a golden key to unlocking a wealth of recollections from our readers and the same applies to us here in the office!

The topic of children's television has prompted many memories of our favourite programmes from past decades. Among them are: Billy Bunter of Greyfriars, Crackerjack, Lassie, The Lone Ranger, Blue Peter, Magpie, Ivor the Engine, Supercar, Thunderbirds, Dr. Who, Fireball XL5, Captain Scarlet, The Magic Roundabout, Camberwick Green, Trumpton, Basil Brush, Wacky Races, The Clangers, The Wombles, Bagpuss, Jackanory, Rentaghost, The Muppet Show and Paddington. I am sure you will have many more to add! One I also recall is White Horses, which I think was a German and Yugoslavian production from the 1960s that was endlessly repeated. The programme, with its dubious dubbing, wasn't that special, but the theme tune was superb. It was recorded by the Irish singer Jackie Lee and made the UK Top 10 in 1968. She subsequently sang the theme for another children's programme, The Adventures of Rupert Bear, which arrived on screen in 1969.

A landmark children's series from the late 1970s was "Grange Hill", which is the subject of our spring "TV Memories". Created by Phil Redmond the drama centred on life at a London secondary school and was boisterous and bold. It ran for an incredible 30 years, starting in 1978. I remember the first episode and quickly became a fan. It was like nothing we'd seen before. Children's television had certainly come a long way from The Flowerpot Men and Andy Pandy! Some parents and teachers disapproved, however, our article, written by a retired, deputy headmaster who was teaching when the series began, gives it top marks! He highlights some of the memorable, often hilarious, storylines, involving pupils including "Tucker" Jenkins, Trisha Yates and "Gripper" Stebson.

Rewinding a little further in television history, our "Byways" feature goes back to 1936 to discover more about the early television appearances of the First World War cartoonist Captain Bruce Bairnsfather. He is famous for creating Old Bill, the marvellous mustachioed Tommy, whose humour was a great morale boost for troops serving in the conflict. The article provides a fascinating portrait of the cartoonist and the early days of broadcasting from Ally Pally. There's lots for you to tune into in the spring Evergreen!