Off the Menu?

As soon as I saw the headline, I knew that it would be met with harrumphs of disgust in the Evergreen and This England office. It read: “Sugar police say ditch cake at work!” The story centred on the civil service employees who had been alerted to the fact that “office cake culture” could be seriously bad for their health because it would increase their intake of sugar. Naturally, it prompted a heated response and most of it was not sweet natured!

The warning follows a similar cautionary note, issued at the start of the year, by the Faculty of Dental Surgery. So there you have it; cakes should come with a health warning! Oh dear. Do these people have no sense of fun? The prospect of the hard-working British workforce getting by without its regular cake ration is all rather glum. Here at Evergreen and This England cakes are crucial to our office culture and enshrined in tradition. Woe betide anyone who comes to work minus a cake on their birthday, anniversary, or any other worthy occasion! If the sugar police staged a raid on our office on one of these days, they would certainly be making a number of arrests!

Have you noticed recently how many column inches the papers have been devoting to the subject of food? Of course, it’s topical and links in with those admirable New Year resolutions to get fit and lose weight. However, forget counting the calories, I have lost count of the number of new-fangled diets, detoxes and healthy eating plans I have come across in the daily papers and weekend supplements since 2017 started. Thinking back, my grandmother always maintained that the healthiest diet of all was to be found in the wartime ration books. Those small amounts of plain, simple, no-nonsense fare sustained Britain even in its darkest days. There's definitely food for thought there.

While I wholeheartedly applaud today’s healthy eating efforts, there are occasions when it seems that things are getting a little out of proportion. It is enough to leave you with a serious case of indigestion! A couple of weeks ago we were informed of the alleged health risk regarding well-done toast and that staple of British Sunday lunch – the glorious, crispy roast potato. But therein lies the problem because, according to the health experts, the splendid spud shouldn’t be “crisp” when it’s roasted, but “golden”. We also need to be wary of the crispness of our chips (Oh, please spare us the ignominy of soggy chips!) and our toast should be pale in colour rather than brown. Perhaps issuing us with a healthy food colour chart might help. I don’t know about you, but the prospect of a slice of warm bread suffocating miserably beneath a layer of unmelted butter topped with marmalade really doesn’t tempt me. The British worker needs a hearty, fortifying breakfast (full English anyone?) complete with satisfyingly crisp toast, dripping with butter and tangy marmalade, to get the day off to a good start. Delicious!

Well, I can assure you that we will be celebrating with cake next week when the spring issue of Evergreen goes off to print. It is published on 1st March (click here to order a copy) and we can promise that there’s going to be a feast of satisfying features for you to savour including the launch of our new Evergreen’s Favourite Places award. Prepare to read inwardly and digest, as I’ll be serving more details of that in the weeks ahead.