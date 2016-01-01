News from England

Here are a few news items that caught my eye…

Joe Bartley, an 89-year-old widower from Paignton in Devon, depressed and “dying of boredom” and determined not to have to live off state handouts, placed an advert in his local newspaper asking for a job. A few days later, Joe, who served with the Airborne Forces in Palestine after the Second World War, was offered a job by Kate Allen, manager of the Cantina Kitchen and Bar in the town. Since then, the old soldier has been serving customers and entertaining them with his stories and jokes. “I’m now a working man again,” he said, “and it feels great.” Well done Joe! And well done Kate!

An international study of educational standards by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has revealed that pupils in the United Kingdom lag far behind their counterparts in many other countries. When it came to maths, UK pupils were ranked 27th, and in the field of science they were in 15th position. As for their ability to read - they were down in 21st place, well behind children in Estonia, Poland and Slovenia. Singapore came top in all of the categories.

As boys, many of us will have enjoyed making model aeroplanes or flying radio-controlled ones, but I’m sure that in most cases we gradually replaced the hobby with other activities and interests. Not so 63-year-old Alan James of Reading in Berkshire. Three years ago he turned the garage of his semi-detached home into a workshop and, having bought a set of plans for £150, set about constructing….a Spitfire. The aeroplane, an Isaacs Spitfire (a 6/10th version of the legendary Supermarine Spitfire, more than 19ft long and with a 22ft wingspan) is now complete. Not only that, the aeroplane, with a top speed of 160mph and the ability to climb to 10,000ft, has taken to the skies - with Mr. James as pilot.

Do you remember the thrill of receiving an album by your favourite recording artist for Christmas? Well, it seems that a lot of people will be experiencing similar enjoyment this year as a report has revealed that record sales have overtaken digital downloads for the very first time. The snap of Christmas crackers, the popping of champagne corks, the hiss and crackle of vinyl!

Mrs. Janis Patterson, 64, has an 18ft flagpole in her garden at Chilwell in Nottingham from which, during the last few months, she has flown a series of flags: one with a smiley face, one depicting soldiers and a poppy above the words “Lest We Forget”, and more recently a Union Jack. None of her neighbours has complained about the flags, but Janis’s local council has now threatened her with prosecution and a fine of £2,500 for “the unauthorised display of advertisements”.

When Arthur Boycott was a pupil at Hereford Cathedral School between 1886 and 1894, he borrowed a book from the school library entitled The Microscope and its Revelations. The scientific volume obviously taught Arthur a lot because he went on to become a professor and pathologist, doing a lot of important research into diseases. Unfortunately, as his granddaughter Mrs. Alice Gillett discovered recently when sorting through more than 6,000 volumes in her possession, Arthur, who died in 1937, never returned the book. There it was on the shelf, with the school’s library stamp clear to see. Alice, who lives near Taunton in Somerset, has now sent The Microscope and its Revelations back to Hereford so that future generations of schoolboys will not be deprived of the information within its pages. She only hopes that the school will waive the customary fine: estimated at £7,446!