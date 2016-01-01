Nature Notes

It is nearly four years since Evergreen and This England moved from our offices in the centre of bustling Cheltenham, to the quieter, leafy surroundings of The Lypiatts - just 10 minutes' walk away - in the town’s Lansdown area. We have settled into our “new” home really well, and its character and charm suit us perfectly. One thing that has struck me about The Lypiatts - or more precisely its setting and environment - is just how apt it is for both magazines. Our offices are set in landscaped grounds, surrounded by glorious trees and green, open spaces that reveal the splendour of the changing seasons, which is certainly something we love reflect within the pages of Evergreen and This England.

During the time we've been here, we have all become more aware of the incredible variety of wildlife that exists even in urban areas. Whereas before we were used to the constant accompaniment of the traffic and the incessant beeping from reversing delivery lorries, here we have birdsong emanating from the boughs and branches of the shrubs, hedges and trees that surround us. It really does feel as if we are getting in touch with the natural world - in town! With our office windows overlooked by a row of mature sycamore trees there is always some aspect of wildlife that proves eye - or ear catching!

Among the regular visitors to The Lypiatts' garden are numerous feathered friends including: robins, blackbirds, wrens (such tiny, timid birds, but with a surprisingly loud song), coal tits, chaffinches, goldfinches, jays, magpies, collared doves, pigeons and carrion crows. In previous years we've had robins, blackbirds and pigeons nesting in the garden, but the latter's attempts at hatching chicks in an inadequate and clumsily constructed nest (a fragile, six-twigged affair) - proved woefully inadequate to withstand the British weather and was painful for us to witness!

Pigeons might not be the best nest builders, but they do have an important connection to Cheltenham and two are featured on the town's crest. They claim such a prominent position on the coat of arms because a healthy flock of them, spotted pecking at the source of a local spring more than 300 years ago, led to the discovery of the beneficial effects of the town's water - and the development of Cheltenham as a spa.

But back to our office garden. Apart from birds, other daily visitors are the grey squirrels who are hilarious to watch as they scamper up the trees and leap between the branches. Their agility and athleticism knows no bounds. Then there is our resident fox who isn't solely a nocturnal visitor, we've seen him on patrol in daylight hours too. Fortunately, we all get along and just as we watch them, they - especially the squirrels - often seem to be looking in from their treetop vantage points to see what we're up to!

I trust they would approve of some of the wildlife and countryside articles we have lined up for the spring issue of Evergreen, which is published on 1st March (click here to order a copy). "The Literary Pilgrim" looks at the books written by the eternally popular wartime, wildlife broadcaster George Bramwell Evens, better-known as Romany. In "Countrycall" a writer recounts a delightfully, prickly story about the family of hedgehogs who took up residence in her garden. She became something of an expert on these endearing, but sadly endangered, creatures and, as you can find out, ended up coming to their rescue. Alas, that's one creature we haven't spotted yet at The Lypiatts, but we'll let you know if we do. They'd be made very welcome here - and wouldn't have any trouble with the neighbours!