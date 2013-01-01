Money, Money, Money!

Poor Jane Park. I feel for her, I really do. In fact it would be a stony-hearted individual indeed who, hearing about all the stress she has suffered during the last four years, didn’t feel enormous sympathy for the unfortunate 21-year-old.

In 2013, before the terrible, chance event that destroyed her happy life, it was all so different. In those halcyon days she was a typical carefree 17-year-old, working as a temp for £8 an hour, and sharing a two-bedroom flat on an Edinburgh council estate with her mum. Then, one fateful day, without warning, disaster struck (Did I call her “poor” Jane Park?): she won £1 million and became Britain’s youngest EuroMillions winner.

Recently interviewed in the press and on television, Jane has described how the windfall “ruined her life” and that she was considering legal action against National Lottery bosses for negligence. Apparently they shouldn’t have allowed someone her age to win.

You can see her point, because the consequences were truly shocking. Overnight she was forced to splash out on a three-bedroom house, an £18,000 purple Range Rover, a £500 pair of shoes and a luxury Louis Vuitton handbag. Even worse (Oh calamity!), rather than go on holiday as normal to Benidorm and Magaluf, she opted - You foolish, foolish, young lady! - for a few weeks of sea, sunshine and golden sands in the Maldives. As if things couldn’t get any worse, she spent £25,000 on a BMW, £17,000 on a VW Beetle and showered her boyfriend with gifts: a Rolex watch, a car, clothes etc.

When Jane first won the prize she thought it would make her life 10 times better, instead “it’s like made it 10 times worse”. Her dire situation has been aggravated by people not being able to understand the stress she has had to cope with. To have so much money and the chance to help those less fortunate, support cash-strapped charities and enjoy a more comfortable lifestyle must be dreadful indeed.

However, I’m pleased to report that, during the last few days, Jane has decided not to sue National Lottery operator, Camelot. I think it’s for the best. If she were successful she might have received substantial damages. Think of the misery that would have caused.