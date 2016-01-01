Merry Christmas

As we approach Christmas and the end of the year, I expect that, like me, as well as looking back at 2016 you will be looking ahead, making plans, and wondering what the future has in store. I hope that the last 12 months has been a happy time for you and that events in your life closer to home have been less traumatic than some of the horror stories in the wider world that have made the news.

You can be sure that, on the pages of This England, we will continue to concentrate on the positive, the optimistic and the uplifting aspects of our country, with nothing that is likely to cause offence. There is so much to celebrate in England, and in words and pictures we will be doing just that!

During 2017 I expect that some of you will be giving gift subscriptions to This England to friends and relatives (you can arrange to do just that by clicking here), in which case you might like a sneak preview of some of the treasures they can expect when they “unwrap” their present.

Highlights in the spring 2017 issue include:

The Editor’s Letter: As she celebrates her one-hundredth birthday in the spring, a tribute to the “Nation’s Sweetheart” Dame Vera Lynn.

This Sceptred Isle: A plethora of patriotic quotations about England for St. George’s Day.

Bevin Boy: Vivid memories of what it was like to be part of Ernest Bevin’s underground army.

The Glorious River Thames: A celebration of England’s great river…including an account by a 70-year-old lady of how she and her husband were allowed to press the switches and pull the levers to raise Tower Bridge!

Meeting Matt: An exclusive interview with Matthew Pritchett, whose topical cartoons have been delighting readers of the Daily Telegraph and Sunday Telegraph for nearly 30 years.

The American Author Devoted to England: During visits to England in the 1930s, novelist and playwright Elswyth Thane’s diaries and letters painted a vivid picture of a country preparing for war.

Monarch of the Seas: Fifty years after her launch, those who served on board share their memories of luxury liner the QE2.

Portrait of a Village: A sign proclaims that the subject of this article (clue: it’s in Wiltshire) is the “longest” in England. You might disagree!

Looking further ahead, we have also planned a few interesting items for the summer issue:

Walking The South Downs Way: Although a reluctant rambler at first, for one lady, exploring the beautiful countryside between Eastbourne and Winchester proved an unforgettable experience.

London Pride: A visit to Grace’s Alley, where we discover one of the capital’s best-kept secrets: Wilton’s Music Hall, the oldest surviving example of its kind in the country.

Old Scarlett: Immortalised in a painting and accompanying verse on the wall of Peterborough Cathedral, Robert Scarlett, sexton and gravedigger, lived through the reigns of five Tudor monarchs and officiated at the burials of Katherine of Aragon and Mary Queen of Scots. We tell his intriguing story.

The Secret Gardens of Sandwich: Surrounding the majestic Salutation manor house in the heart of the Kent town, the pathways, lawns, fountains and flower beds are a living monument to the work of Gertrude Jekyll and Sir Edwin Lutyens.

Happy Campers: There was a time when, for many families in England, summer holidays meant only one thing: Butlin’s! The memories will come flooding back.

So that leaves me with just one other task: to wish you all, on behalf of everyone at This England, a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year! I’ll talk to you again in 2017!