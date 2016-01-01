Merry and Bright?

Are you feeling festive yet? Whether you’re “Bah, humbug!” or full of seasonal cheer there is no denying that Christmas is a time for traditions. As we prepare to “deck the halls” here in the Evergreen and This England office (the boxes of decorations are being opened as I write), here is a compilation of Christmas customs to, hopefully, get you in the spirit of the season!

The earliest printed collection of carols appeared in 1521. Among the earliest carols are: “The Holly and the Ivy”, “Coventry Carol”, “In Dulci Jubilo” (“Good Christian Men Rejoice”), “I Saw Three Ships” and “God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen”.

******

Mince pies originated in the 13th century. Until the 18th century the crib-shaped pastry cases were filled with various “minced” meats. The addition of fruits and spices helped disguise the flavour of the meat that wasn’t fresh. By Victorian times the meat was replaced by the fruit filling, which we are used to today. According to an old custom, if you want to guarantee happiness during the following year, you should eat a mince pie on each of the 12 days of Christmas.

******

The Beatles are the only group to have four singles reach the coveted Christmas number one slot in the UK charts. The Fab Four achieved this in 1963 (“I Want to Hold Your Hand”); 1964 (“I Feel Fine”); 1965 (“Day Tripper”/”We Can Work it Out”) and 1967 (“Hello, Goodbye”). (You can read a fascinating article about The Beatles and the special Christmas records they produced for members of their fan club in the current issue of Evergreen, click here to order a copy.)

******

Originally referred to as St. Stephen’s Day, it is thought that Boxing Day is so called because 26th December was when churches opened their alms boxes for the poor.

******

Rather than the hearty, flaming and brandy-soaked Christmas puddings that we are used to, this traditional festive dessert started out as a porridge mixture. It originally contained meat, dried fruit, spices and breadcrumbs flavoured with wine. Just like mince pies the recipe changed over the centuries to become a rich pudding, with fruits and spices replacing the meat. Although it became known as plum pudding, this referred to the raisins and prunes it contained and it was a dish that appeared on the menu for other celebrations such as harvest festivals. It was the cook Eliza Acton who first referred to it as Christmas pudding in her 1845 recipe book Modern Cookery for Private Families.

******

The only Shakespeare plays that mention Christmas are: The Taming of the Shrew and Love’s Labour's Lost.

******

King George V made the first royal Christmas Day broadcast in 1932 from Sandringham. His speech was written by Rudyard Kipling. In 1957 The Queen broadcast her Christmas message live on television for the first time.

******

Taking the family to see a pantomime is great fun (“Oh yes it is!”). According to The Stage, the most popular pantomimes performed last year were: