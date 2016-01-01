Let it Snow!

Did you see the headlines at the start of the week? They warned of a “Polar Blast”, an “Arctic Chill” and a “Big Freeze” heading our way. With each day that’s passed, television weather forecasters’ maps have shown white swirls and blobs (I’m sure there is a meteorological term for these things!) moving across Britain, and there was mention of “possible snowfall on high ground” and “even some lowland areas too”. Well, that just about covers us all then, or does it?

Despite the impressive satellite technology used by the Met Office, I love the way the forecasters never like to commit themselves and rely heavily upon words such as: "potential", "possibility", "likelihood" and "probability". They pack a lot of these into each broadcast. However, whatever the conditions, they always add reassuringly: "We’ll be keeping an eye on things.” With the prospect of an Arctic chill, the experts’ eyes have been well and truly occupied, and as I write, on Thursday afternoon, here in Evergreen and This England's home town of Cheltenham, we have.... snow! It might only be a flurry at this stage, but let's hope there's "potential" for much more!

Even though it can cause travel chaos, I retain that childlike excitement and wonder as these soft white flakes cascade silently onto the ground, covering the earth in a magical wintry blanket. It instantly takes me back to childhood days spent sledging, building snowmen and having snowball fights. (Are the latter still permitted in school playgrounds, or have health and safety now banned them?) When the thaw began, I recall the long icicles that formed and, together with my schoolfriends, we would snap these off and suck them as wintry ice lollies.

The winters of our childhood always seemed to last much longer – and they guaranteed deeper falls of snow too. I remember my senior school, nine miles away from my home village, being closed at some point every winter simply because the snow was too deep for the school buses to make the journey. In the pre-Internet era, we used to tune in to local radio first thing in the morning to find out whether our school was open (groans!) or closed, which prompted cheers and a rush to be the first one out on the sledging hill. You had to get there early and the excitement was palpable as you set off on a terrifically fast descent, your face stinging in the biting winter air. As you approached the bottom of the hill, if you didn’t veer off at precisely the right moment, you would end up slap, bang in the middle of a stream, and inches away from a barbed-wire fence! Happy days indeed.

While musing on the subject of the white stuff, I was fascinated to discover that the Scots have more than 400 words relating to snow - in all its forms. The online Historical Thesaurus of Scots has revealed some real gems including:

Blin-drift – drifting snow

Feefle – to swirl (as of snow)

Feuchter – to fall lightly, or to come down in odd flakes

Flindrikin – a slight snow shower

Sneesl – starting to snow or rain

Skelf – a large snowflake

Snaw-pouther – fine driving snow

Spitters – tiny drops or flakes of wind-driven rain or snow

Here at Evergreen, we’d love to know (just add a comment below) if you have any similarly snowy terms, perhaps dialect expressions, from your corner of the country. All these wonderful words, whether alliterative or onomatopoeic, will bring colour to our outlook – whatever the weather.