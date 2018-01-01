Historic Hostelries

I have just finished preparing an article on the origins of pub names for our forthcoming 2018 This England Annual (click here for further details). It was interesting to discover just how far back in history some of them go, and reminded me of two strangely named pubs that were the subjects of much discussion in the Lancashire town where I grew up: The Buck i’ th’ Vine and the Snigs Foot. I never did discover where those names came from and don’t know if the pubs are still there. If they are, they have probably been altered beyond recognition and given daft, meaningless names like the Slug and Lettuce or Frog and Fiddle.

I was pleased to receive an email from NeoMam Studios (neomam.com), a Manchester marketing agency, with a list of “16 UK Pubs That Changed History”:

The Eagle & Child, 49 St. Giles, Oxford 0X1 3LU (1933): “Authors J. R. R. Tolkien and C. S. Lewis, used to meet here to discuss their work.”

The George Inn, High Street, Norton St. Philip, Bath, Somerset BA2 7LH (1685): “The Duke of Monmouth used the inn as his headquarters during the ill-fated rebellion against his half-brother, King James II.”

Star Tavern, 6 Belgrave Mews, Belgravia, London SW1X 8HT (1963): “The gang behind the Great Train Robbery met in the bar to plan their infamous heist.”

The Star, 2 Quarry Street, Guildford, Surrey GU1 3TY (1974): “The Stranglers made their 1974 musical debut here.”

The Angel & Royal, High Street, Grantham, Lincolnshire NG31 6PN (1487): “Richard III signed the death warrant for the treasonous Duke of Buckingham in the dining room.”

Olde Coach House, Main Street, Ashby St. Ledgers, Rugby, Warwickshire CV23 8UN (1605): “This pub stands where Guy Fawkes and his fellow conspirators plotted to blow up the Houses of Parliament.”

Ye Olde White Hart, 25 Silver Street, Hull, Yorkshire HU1 1JG (1642): “The decision to refuse King Charles I entry into Hull was taken in the pub. It is said to have been the trigger for the English Civil War.”

Ye Old Man & Scythe, 6-8 Churchgate, Bolton, Lancashire BL1 1HL (1651): “After the bloody events of the English Civil War, his Royalist sympathies led to the 7th Earl of Derby being executed for treason outside the pub.”

The Crescent, 8-21 The Crescent, Salford, Lancashire M5 4PF (1850): “Philosophers, Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels, discussed ideas in this pub, shaping the Communist Manifesto.”

Jacaranda Club, 21-23 Slater Street, Liverpool, Lancashire L1 4BW (1958): “Here The Beatles played some of their earliest gigs as The Silver Beetles.”

The Globe Inn, 56 High Street, Dumfries, Dumfriesshire (1785): “Acclaimed poet Robert Burns wrote a love song for the niece of the pub landlord, ‘The Gowden Locks of Anna’.”

The White Hart Inn, 34 Grassmarket, Edinburgh, Midlothian EH1 2JU (1828): “Murderers and body snatchers, Burke and Hare, picked out many of their victims at this pub.”

The Skirrid Mountain Inn, Llanvihangel Crucorney, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire NP7 8DH (1400s): “The inn was used as a rallying point for Welsh national hero, Owain Glyndwr, as he led an uprising against the English.”

Brown’s Hotel, King Street, Laugharne, Carmarthenshire SA33 4RY (1938): “Author and poet, Dylan Thomas, loved listening to the stories told at his local pub, which later inspired him to write ‘Under Milk Wood’.”

Grace Neill’s Bar, 33 High Street, Donaghadee, County Down BT21 0AH (1600s): “Peter the Great stopped here whilst on his mission to study boat building.”

Kelly’s Cellars, 30-32 Bank Street, Belfast, County Antrim BT1 1HL (1791): “The United Irishmen plotted the 1798 uprising against British rule.”

They are an interesting selection, although I am not sure how “history changing” the first performance by a pop group in 1974 was! I’d have included The Eagle in Cambridge where, on 28th February 1953, scientist Francis Crick famously interrupted lunchtime drinkers and diners to announce that he and James Watson had discovered the structure of DNA.

Returning to our article in the Annual, we include details of the watering hole (at Stalybridge in Cheshire) with the longest name of any English pub: The Old Thirteenth Cheshire Astley Volunteer Rifleman Corps Inn. As one wag wrote: “Try ordering a taxi from there after a few pints”!