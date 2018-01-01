Happy New Year

Welcome to 2018! I hope you had a lovely Christmas and New Year. As we returned to work on Tuesday morning, we all commented on how quickly the festive break was over. It was almost a case of blink and you miss it! This weekend, of course, is the time when we have to say farewell to the festive cheer and take down the trees and decorations. As I enjoy Christmas, I always find removing the tree and decorations rather a sad process - everywhere suddenly looks so bare - yet I do love the prospect of new beginnings and fresh promise that January brings us. It is a time to look forward with hope and optimism.

Here in the office, we feel that the year is already well underway as we are busy at work on "Evergreen's" spring issue, which is published on 7th March. (Yes, the daffodils are blooming at The Lypiatts!) Don’t forget that subscribers receive their copies in advance of the magazine being available in the shops, so why not make it one of your resolutions for 2018 to subscribe? (Click here for details.)

In the meantime, here are just a few of the fascinating features that you will be able to look forward to in our spring edition:

Rural Rides: A visit to the wonderful Wiltshire market town of Devizes, with its wealth of history, listed buildings and a Victorian brewery.

Countrycall: Focuses on the conservation projects that are at the forefront of protecting and reviving Britain’s native red squirrel population.

Almanac: We travel to the Channel Island of Guernsey to uncover more about its folklore, legends and mystical tales.

Memories of Jim Clark: Regarded by many as the greatest driver ever to sit behind the wheel of a Formula One racing car, the quiet unassuming Scot won 25 Grand Prix and two World Championships. Fifty years after his untimely death during a race at Hockenheim in Germany, we pay tribute to his genius.

Cinemagic: Shines a spotlight on great British wartime espionage films such as "Night Train to Munich", "The Adventures of Tartu", "Contraband" and "Yellow Canary" featuring a host of stars including Rex Harrison, Robert Donat, James Mason, Valerie Hobson and Anna Neagle.

Byways: Marvellous memories of childhood as we turn the pages of some favourite girls’ comics from "Schoolgirls’ Own" to "Bunty" and "Twinkle".

The Literary Pilgrim: Rediscovers the work of Jeffery Farnol (1878-1952), author of many historical romance and adventure novels including the best-selling "The Broad Highway" and "The Amateur Gentleman".

Gleanings: Bespoke shepherd’s huts have made the headlines recently as luxury retreats for famous folk, but one writer recalls how, in the 1950s, his father converted a horse-drawn parcel van into a cosy family caravan.

Juke Box : "You'll Never Walk Alone" has become famous as the anthem for Liverpool Football Club and as a chart-topping single for Gerry and the Pacemakers in 1963, but it was written by Rodgers and Hammerstein for the 1945 musical "Carousel". We trace the song's journey.

Our Christian Heritage: Discovers the visitor centre in North Wales that celebrates the remarkable story of 15-year-old Mary Jones, whose determination to buy her own copy of the Bible inspired the founding of the British and Foreign Bible Society in 1804.