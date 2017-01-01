Good Manners Matter

Whenever I am asked to give an example of something that, for me, exemplifies Englishness, I often refer to the number of times that “Thank you” is said during even the briefest transaction over the counter of a shop or at a supermarket checkout. There is also the way that many English people feel the need to apologise when they haven’t done anything wrong (when someone accidentally bumps into them, for example), and then, of course, there is that most powerful of all symbols of English politeness: the queue.

I often wait at bus stops amongst a scattered crowd of people, and although there is no formal line to indicate who has arrived first, as soon as the bus draws up everyone instinctively knows the order for boarding the vehicle. It usually all runs smoothly without any pushing or complaining, although if the individuals at the front of the disguised queue don’t realise their pre-eminent position it can cause a problem.

I was once waiting with seven or eight other people when the bus arrived, the doors opened, the driver prepared to take our fares, but amidst much fidgeting and nervous sidelong glances no one would make the first move. In the end, I summoned up the courage to lead the way - although wracked with guilt that two ladies, a schoolboy and an elderly gentleman with a shopping trolley should have gone before me - and, with the spell broken, the others, like statues coming to life, slowly followed. I consoled myself afterwards with the thought that, had I not taken the plunge, the bus driver might very well have driven off without any of us. I have been back to that bus stop since, with many of the same people present, and I am pleased - and relieved - to report that despite my indiscretion I do not seem to have been ostracised.

I thought of that incident when a copy of Courtesy Call, the newsletter of the National Campaign For Courtesy, landed on my desk. It is a wonderful organisation which grew out of the Polite Society, formed in 1986 after the Reverend Ian Gregory, Minister of the Congregational Church at Basford in Staffordshire, heard some members of his congregation comparing the good manners they had experienced in the Far East with the “sullen and surly resentment” which seemed to characterise much of the public service sector in Britain. This England has a link with the society because its first chairman, the late Gerry Hanson, was one of our long-time contributors. Shortly before his death in May 2016 Gerry wrote an excellent article about Poets’ Corner in Westminster Abbey which we have published in our 2017 This England Annual (click here for further details).

Although I cited politeness and good manners as characteristics of the English, and I believe the majority of people in this country do demonstrate these qualities most of the time, there are, sadly, those in our society for whom kindness, caring and thought for others seem to be alien concepts. I hope, therefore, that the Campaign For Courtesy continues to attract volunteers and to go from strength to strength.

Items in the newsletter include articles and letters about campaigners clearing the streets of litter, bus drivers, shopkeepers and hotel staff who have demonstrated consideration and friendliness to their clients, and a feature which poses the question: “Are mobiles making us a ruder nation?” My own answer to that would be “Yes”. The Campaign also announces the latest recipient of its Courtesy Top Town Award, with Skipton in Yorkshire winning the plaudits.

Congratulations to the residents of the “Gateway to the Dales” as the town likes to be known, and well done to everyone involved in the National Campaign For Courtesy. As one of their slogans so accurately proclaims: “Courtesy is ‘cool’ - and warms the heart”!