For the Record

The shop was called “Collectables and Curiosities” and I couldn’t resist venturing inside to have a rummage through the stock that was piled high and seemed to spill invitingly across the interior. Along with oddments of shabby furniture, there were cabinets of trinkets, shelves filled with china, and a table laden with a panoply of memories: dusty typewriters, cameras, dial telephones and colourful trimphones (Remember those?). Over in one corner I spotted several boxes containing old LPs and singles. These had also caught the eye of a mother who had clearly dragged her young son into the shop with her. As she flipped through the collection, gazing wistfully at the covers and titles, her son looked bored and mystified. I then overheard her say to him: "This is my music. These are what we used to listen to on a record player, not those downloads like you have." Her son was nonplussed, but as she looked at me, we smiled with the joy of shared recollections.

That was several years ago and since then I have been delighted to see that records have been rediscovered by a new generation. Sales of vinyl have been steadily rising. As those of us of a certain age know, nothing can surpass the crackle and hiss of the stylus and its hypnotic revolutions as it traces the magical grooves of sound. Each time I visit a well-known high street music shop, it is marvellous to see the racks of shiny vinyl, both new releases and old favourites, firmly back in place and comfortably coexisting with the CDs. Best of all, the turntables are also back on sale. Normal service has been resumed!

For one of Evergreen's regular contributors, Bill Baxter, who celebrates his love of the music from the 1960s and '70s in each issue, the record revival has been greeted with his inimitable, understated enthusiasm and a wise, knowing smile. Bill is our "sage of sound" whose loyalty to vinyl is legendary, and it's almost as if he knew that the young generation of music buyers would, one day, finally hear what they had been missing out on! Bill revisits 1967 in Evergreen's summer issue and reminds us of the singles and artists that topped the charts 50 years ago. Don't miss his fascinating chart rundown - together with an article about the group Herman's Hermits - which will be published on 7th June (click here for subscriptions).

Way before 1967, in March 1949, the first vinyl 45rpm single was released in America on the RCA Victor label. It was a country and western number entitled Texarkarna Baby, sung by Eddy Arnold. The new record format proved popular with the younger generation and, with the advent of rock and roll, eventually replaced the old 78. This set me wondering about the world's best-selling singles of all time. Any ideas which ones you'd put in the top 10? I'd be interested to hear your thoughts. So, it's over to you "pop pickers" to see what you can come up with before you scroll down to see the answers below. Some of the entries might surprise you, they did me! (Remember, the results relate to worldwide physical sales, not downloads, and there are several singles that tie for their chart position. The years given below refer to the record's first release.)

1. "White Christmas" Bing Crosby 1942

2. "Candle in the Wind 1997" Elton John 1997

3. "Silent Night" Bing Crosby 1935

3. "In the Summertime" Mungo Jerry 1970

4. "Rock Around the Clock" Billy Haley & His Comets 1954

5. "Volare" Domenico Modugno 1958

6. "I Will Always Love You" Whitney Houston 1992

6. "It's Now or Never" Elvis Presley 1960

6. "We Are the World" USA for Africa 1985

7. "If I Didn't Care" The Ink Spots 1939

8. "You're the One That I Want" John Travolta & 1978

Olivia Newton-John

8. "Lambada" Kaoma 1989

8. "(Everything I Do) I Do It for You" Bryan Adams 1991

8. "My Heart Will Go On" Celine Dion 1997

9. "I Will Survive" Gloria Gaynor 1978

9. "Wind of Change" Scorpions 1991

10. "Sukiyaki" Kyu Sakamoto 1963

10. "Da, Da, Da" Trio 1981

As well as the diverse decades that featured, I was amazed to see that The Beatles weren't there. However, fear not, the Fab Four only narrowly missed out and came in at number 12 with their 1963 hit "I Want to Hold Your Hand", which sold 12 million copies. In contrast, Bing Crosby's "White Christmas" sold more than 50 million. Now that really is a record!