Evergreen Festive Cheer

By the time this blog is posted, on Friday 23rd December, I will be home for the holidays. I would like to think that I will be curled up by an open fire, with a good book and a glass of mulled wine, but I know that I will be dashing around in my petrol-powered sleigh delivering presents and frantically buying any last-minute supplies. There is, of course, one very important job that I also have to do and that is to decorate our Christmas tree. “That’s a bit late!” I hear you cry! Well, yes, to some it might be – notably many of our neighbours who unravelled their fairy lights and put up their trees several weeks ago. However, in our family, while we put certain decorations up early and display the cards, decorating the tree is something that takes place close to Christmas Eve. To us it seems to add to the significance and magic of the traditional 12-day celebration.

We always have a real tree (I love the smell – a true seasonal scent!) and this year’s was carefully chosen and purchased several weeks ago. It has been patiently waiting outside for its moment of glory and will be brought inside with a certain degree of ceremony and muscle power! In previous years, this has resembled a military operation, but once we manage to navigate the tree through the patio doors, round various corners and into its prime position the decorating can begin in earnest.

Although everyone pitches in and has their own perspective on where certain baubles and trinkets should go, we do have a rule in our house that we want no “Decorative Divas”! As long as the tree is decorated with care, cheer and in good spirit we don’t mind how its boughs are decked!

When we retrieve the boxes of decorations from the loft and open them up each year, the memories come flooding back. There are those which, no matter how old and faded they are, you just can’t bear to part with them because of the associations they hold. It is usually the ones that children made, or those bought in a special place, or given by a certain someone. Every decoration, as it’s hung on a branch, catches the light to spark a precious recollection and shine brightly with hope, kindness and love, which is what this time of year is all about.

Here's wishing you all a peaceful and merry Christmas, and a happy New Year from everyone at Evergreen. The Evergreen blog will return on 6th January when, among other things, we will be looking ahead to some of the highlights that await you in our spring issue, which is published on 1st March (click here to order your copy).