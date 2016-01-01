English World Heritage Sites

Given the riches to be found in every corner of our country, whether places of natural beauty, great history or human invention and discovery, it shouldn’t come as a surprise to discover that, of the 1,073 UNESCO World Heritage Sites scattered across the globe, 31 can be found in the United Kingdom and British Overseas Territories. And of those 31 sites, selected for their cultural, historical, scientific or physical significance, an impressive 18 are located in England, with the Lake District (pictured) becoming the most recent addition in July 2017. An article in our forthcoming edition of Explore England 2018 will look at them in more detail (click here to order your copy), but here is the full list:
Blenheim Palace, Woodstock, Oxfordshire
Canterbury Cathedral, St. Augustine’s Abbey and St. Martin’s Church, Canterbury, Kent
City of Bath, Somerset
Cornwall and West Devon Mining Landscape
Derwent Valley Mills, Derbyshire
Dorset and East Devon Coast
Durham Castle and Cathedral
The Lake District
Hadrian’s Wall (Cumberland, Northumberland)
Ironbridge Gorge (Shropshire)
Liverpool - Maritime Mercantile City
Greenwich, London
Palace of Westminster, Westminster Abbey and St. Margaret’s Church, London
Royal Botanical Gardens, Kew, Surrey
Saltaire, Yorkshire
Stonehenge and Avebury, Wiltshire
Studley Royal Park and Fountains Abbey, Yorkshire
Tower of London
Sites in England that are currently being considered for World Heritage status are:
Chatham Dockyard, Kent
Creswell Crags, Derbyshire
Charles Darwin’s Down House, Orpington, Kent
Jodrell Bank Observatory, Lower Withington, Cheshire
Monkwearmouth-Jarrow Monastery, County Durham
On the same subject, Historic England has just published its 2017 Heritage at Risk Register which lists more than 5,000 historic buildings, gardens, places of worship, battlefields, shipwrecks, conservation areas etc. that are under threat. The entries are wide-ranging and include Saltdean Lido (Sussex), Trethevy Quoit (Cornwall), Church of St. George the Martyr (Southwark), Fulham Gasworks (London), Drinkstone Smock Mill (Suffolk), New Sedgwick Gunpowder Works (Westmorland).
One of the buildings that has been taken off the list following a £2.4 million restoration is Sandycombe Lodge, the country retreat of artist J.M.W. Turner in Twickenham. An illustrated article about the house appears in the Winter 2017 issue of This England. Click here for further details.