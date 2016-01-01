English World Heritage Sites

Given the riches to be found in every corner of our country, whether places of natural beauty, great history or human invention and discovery, it shouldn’t come as a surprise to discover that, of the 1,073 UNESCO World Heritage Sites scattered across the globe, 31 can be found in the United Kingdom and British Overseas Territories. And of those 31 sites, selected for their cultural, historical, scientific or physical significance, an impressive 18 are located in England, with the Lake District (pictured) becoming the most recent addition in July 2017. An article in our forthcoming edition of Explore England 2018 will look at them in more detail (click here to order your copy), but here is the full list:

Blenheim Palace, Woodstock, Oxfordshire

Canterbury Cathedral, St. Augustine’s Abbey and St. Martin’s Church, Canterbury, Kent

City of Bath, Somerset

Cornwall and West Devon Mining Landscape

Derwent Valley Mills, Derbyshire

Dorset and East Devon Coast

Durham Castle and Cathedral

The Lake District

Hadrian’s Wall (Cumberland, Northumberland)

Ironbridge Gorge (Shropshire)

Liverpool - Maritime Mercantile City

Greenwich, London

Palace of Westminster, Westminster Abbey and St. Margaret’s Church, London

Royal Botanical Gardens, Kew, Surrey

Saltaire, Yorkshire

Stonehenge and Avebury, Wiltshire

Studley Royal Park and Fountains Abbey, Yorkshire

Tower of London

Sites in England that are currently being considered for World Heritage status are:

Chatham Dockyard, Kent

Creswell Crags, Derbyshire

Charles Darwin’s Down House, Orpington, Kent

Jodrell Bank Observatory, Lower Withington, Cheshire

Monkwearmouth-Jarrow Monastery, County Durham

On the same subject, Historic England has just published its 2017 Heritage at Risk Register which lists more than 5,000 historic buildings, gardens, places of worship, battlefields, shipwrecks, conservation areas etc. that are under threat. The entries are wide-ranging and include Saltdean Lido (Sussex), Trethevy Quoit (Cornwall), Church of St. George the Martyr (Southwark), Fulham Gasworks (London), Drinkstone Smock Mill (Suffolk), New Sedgwick Gunpowder Works (Westmorland).

One of the buildings that has been taken off the list following a £2.4 million restoration is Sandycombe Lodge, the country retreat of artist J.M.W. Turner in Twickenham. An illustrated article about the house appears in the Winter 2017 issue of This England. Click here for further details.