English Eccentrics

The words “English” and “eccentric” are often found in the same sentence and the history of our country is full of larger-than-life individuals whose offbeat antics and whimsical ways have aroused comment among their contemporaries. In some instances, particularly if they were wealthy or of high social standing, they left behind evidence of their quirks and idiosyncracies in the shape of follies, epitaphs on gravestones, unusual bequests or some other surviving memorial.

I discovered a number of these men and women while researching our forthcoming publication about England’s 40 traditional counties (click here for further details) which includes, in each county section, a list of curiosities and fascinating facts. So, for example, in Cheshire, there is the story of Lady Mary Cholmondeley, a resident of Plumley in the 17th century who enjoyed taking people to court, with one of her lawsuits lasting 40 years; in Devon, the eccentricity of a local squire can be seen in the Pack o’ Cards pub at Combe Martin which was built using money he won playing cards, with 52 windows and a staircase of 52 steps representing the number of cards in a pack; and on the Barwick Park Estate in neighbouring Somerset can be seen a folly with a stone figure known as Jack the Treacle Eater. A fast runner, he was employed as a messenger by the local Messiter family and attributed his speed to consuming vast quantities of the sticky stuff!

In Cheltenham we have just bade farewell to one of our own colourful local characters who passed away at the beginning of April at the age of 81. Described in the press as “one of a kind” and “a true original”, Dancing Ken Hanks (his actual name, after he had it changed by deed poll during the 1990s) was a familiar sight in the town for many years, a country and western music lover who brought a smile to the faces of everyone who saw him in his cowboy hat, dangly earrings and bright outfits (see photograph, above). If he wasn’t jigging along to music in the street, he would be hosting his own live music nights and it is estimated that over the years he raised more than £1 million for charity. He also ventured into politics, standing for the Monster Raving Loony Party at a number of General Elections.

On the day of his funeral, a carriage drawn by two magnificent grey horses carried Ken’s elaborately decorated coffin through the centre of Cheltenham, with shoppers generously applauding the cortege as it passed by. Hundreds attended the service, with loudspeakers broadcasting the words and music to well-wishers outside. The choice of songs was appropriate and included “Rhinestone Cowboy” by Glen Campbell, “How Time Slips Away” by Willie Nelson and “American Trilogy” (Elvis Presley).

In an age when, whether it’s financial traders wearing similar suits in the city, fathers dressing like older versions of their young sons, or teenage girls sporting trousers with the same neatly cut holes around the knees, everyone seems to follow the crowd, it is refreshing that characters like Dancing Ken can survive into the 21st century. His house (both inside and out) was covered with murals of cowboy and rodeo stars and crammed with memorabilia. If preserved intact by his fiancee and family, in due course it will surely become a memorial to a wonderful man that is every bit as noteworthy and of interest to visitors as all those grottoes, follies and countless other curiosities that are such a feature of England.

RIP Dancing Ken.

Photograph: Gloucestershire Live