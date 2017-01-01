Easter Excursions

As well as articles about places to visit, such as the West Somerset Railway, The Hardy Way, Hadrian’s Wall and Southwold in Suffolk, our latest edition of Explore England has a section listing various attractions in different parts of the country. The following selection (with locations in their traditional English counties, not the modern administrative areas!) might be helpful if you are looking for somewhere to go over the Easter period.

NORTHERN ENGLAND

Gauntlet Birds of Prey, Eagle and Vulture Centre, Manchester Road, Knutsford, Cheshire WA16 0SX

A child-friendly zoo park, with a wide range of birds from eagles, hawks and falcons to vultures, kites and owls. There are regular flying displays, vulture feeding and presentations.

Cragside, Rothbury, Morpeth, Northumberland NE65 7PX

Built into a rocky hillside above a forest garden of 1,000 acres, the first house in the world to be lit using hydroelectric power.

Fountains Abbey (with Studley Royal Water Garden), Ripon, Yorkshire HG4 3DY

The romantic ruin of a Cistercian monastery adjacent to a Georgian deer park, Jacobean mansion and water garden.

Laurel & Hardy Museum, The Roxy, Ulverston, Lancashire LA12 7AH

In Stan Laurel’s home town, the story of how this ordinary Lancashire lad, and his famous partner, became one of the best-loved comedy duos the world has ever seen.

Levens Hall, Kendal, Westmorland LA8 0PD

A fine manor house, owned by the same family for 400 years, with an Elizabethan interior to explore and, outside, a deer park and world-famous topiary garden.

CENTRAL ENGLAND

British Motor Museum, Banbury Road, Gaydon, Warwickshire CV35 0BJ

The world’s largest collection of historic British cars and the chance to discover how motoring has changed through the decades.

Ironbridge Gorge Museums, Coalbrookdale, Telford, Shropshire TF8 7DQ

Ten museums telling the story of the Industrial Revolution, which started here 300 years ago.

Severn Valley Railway, Comberton Hill, Worcestershire DY10 1QX

Recapture the magic of steam on a 16-mile journey from Kidderminster to Bridgnorth.

Hampton Court Castle, Hope-under-Dinmore, Herefordshire HR6 OPN

A 15th-century castle and award-winning garden, maze and children’s play area set in 1,000 acres of parkland and woodland.

Blenheim Palace, Woodstock, Oxfordshire OX20 1PP

A World Heritage Site, built in the 18th century, set in a stunning 2,000-acre Capability Brown landscape.

EAST ANGLIA

Paycocke’s House and Garden, West Street, Coggeshall, Essex CO6 1NS

A half-timbered Tudor merchant’s home where each room gives an insight into how life was lived by previous residents.

Muckleburgh Collection, Weybourne Camp, Holt, Norfolk NR25 7EH

A collection of military memorabilia and vehicles from all over the world, many in full working order.

Wicken Fen Nature Reserve, Lode Lane, Wicken, Cambridgeshire CB7 5XP

One of the country’s oldest nature reserves and a haven for birds, plants, insects and mammals, including wild horses.

SOUTHERN ENGLAND

Wookey Hole Caves and Attractions, Wookey Hole, Wells, Somerset BA5 1BB

Spectacular show caves, Valley of the Dinosaurs and 19th-century Paper Mill with a Mirror Maze and Penny Arcade.

Morwellham Quay, Morwellham, Devon PL19 8JL

Part of a World Heritage Site, an award-winning attraction which includes a port, a village, a working farm, a copper mine and a railway.

Geevor Tin Mine, Pendeen, Cornwall TR19 7EW

Venture underground, discover what a miner’s life was like and explore abandoned mine buildings.

The Historic Dockyard, Chatham, Kent ME4 4TE

Discover over 100 years of life at sea: Victorian sloop HMS Gannet, Second World War destroyer HMS Cavalier, Cold War submarine Ocelot.

Bodiam Castle (pictured), Bodiam, East Sussex TN32 5UA

Dating from the 14th century, one of England’s most romantic ancient monuments.

The Shuttleworth Collection, Old Warden Aerodrome, Biggleswade, Bedfordshire SG18 9ER

Some of the last airworthy aircraft of their type remaining in the world, as well as cars, motorcycles and agricultural exhibits. Regular flying displays.

LONDON

HMS Belfast, The Queen’s Walk, London SE1 2JH

The most important surviving Second World War Royal Navy warship, which played a key role in the Arctic Convoys and D-Day.

V&A Museum of Childhood, Cambridge Heath Road, London E2 9PA

A vast collection of toys, games, dolls and dolls’ houses, teddy bears, pedal cars and much more from the 17th century to the present day.

London Zoo, Regent’s Park, London NW1 4RY

The world’s oldest zoo, housing 756 species of animals, and a special Animal Adventure area for children.

Dennis Severs’ House, 18 Folgate Street, Spitalfields, London E1 6BX

An incredible still-life time capsule in which you experience the sights, sounds and smells of an 18th-century home.

I hope that they proved interesting. Details of many more attractions, with full contact information, can be found in Explore England 2017 (click here for further details).

Have a good Easter everyone!