Don't Dillydally

Anybody who has written anything, whether it be a novel, an article or a letter, will have experienced a moment when choosing the correct word to convey exactly what you want to say in the most accurate way can be quite a challenge. It happened to me the other day while writing a piece for the autumn issue of This England. All was going well, my fingers were tapping away on the keyboard, my lips were humming the tune of “We’re riding along on the crest of a wave” and the page grid on my computer screen was filling up most satisfactorily with words, when suddenly, as if I’d encountered a barrier in the road while out for a drive, my progress was abruptly stopped (Or would “halted” be better there? I’m not sure.)

I haven’t space here to reproduce the paragraph I was writing, but “prevarication” was the first word I thought of. However, before I could continue, several others with similar meanings popped into my head. What about “procrastination”, “indecision” or “vacillation”? Or even “equivocation” or “hesitation”?

You can see the sort of word I was looking for and the sense I was attempting (trying?) to convey. The trouble with the English language (and also one of its great joys) is that it has such a rich vocabulary that there are numerous words that can be used to describe the same mood or situation, although these too can carry subtle nuances and shades that must be terribly confusing to anyone from abroad who is attempting to learn or understand English.

However, to return to the article I was writing, I wondered whether “ambivalence”, “uncertainty” or even the phrase “in a quandary” might be more appropriate? It was all beginning to get a bit too time-consuming, so after a few more minutes of consideration in which “tentativeness”, “in a dilemma” and “wavering” were discarded, I finally decided to go with “irresolution”.

It was a relief to be able to carry on with my article and continue tap-tapping. Unfortunately, I’m the sort of person who will reach the end of a paragraph and then go right back to the beginning of the piece to read it through. Inevitably, when I did, I eventually reached the sentence where I had written “irresolution”. No, it still didn’t seem quite right. Like all the other words I had considered and rejected, it was far too formal for the context in which it appeared. Perhaps something lighter like “shilly-shallying”, “dillydallying” or the less appealing but equally accurate “in two minds”, “blowing hot and cold” or “sitting on the fence” might be more suitable. I almost got to the stage of solving the problem by rewriting the whole section of the article.

A recent survey, the results of which have been published in several national newspapers, has discovered that British people spend the equivalent of two years nine months of their lives trying to make decisions about what to have for lunch, what to watch on television, where to go on holiday, what clothes to wear etc. We are, it concludes, a nation of ditherers.

I’m not so sure.