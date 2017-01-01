'Conspicuous Courage’

I found the bravery displayed by members of the emergency services during the recent terrorist attack on London Bridge and Borough Market quite astonishing. Many ambulances and their medical crews arrived on the scene while the murderers were still at large, but with no concern for their own safety the doctors, nurses and paramedics did not hesitate to attend to the injured wherever they lay. Many passers-by did the same, either offering first-aid and comfort to those caught up in the carnage, calmly leading people to safety through a confused landscape of wailing sirens and flashing lights, or securing the entrances to bars and restaurants until the threat had passed. As always whenever they are faced with life-threatening situations, the men and women of our magnificent police force acted with incredible courage, selflessness and professionalism: running towards danger just as scores of terrified, screaming people were fleeing in the opposite direction. All of those people, for their actions on that terrible night as well as during the days that followed - whether tending the injured in hospitals, trying to give solace to the cruelly bereaved or investigating the crime on the streets - deserve our heartfelt gratitude and admiration.

And since that night, a number of stories of individual heroism have emerged: the 28-year-old Australian nurse who lost her life as she ran onto the bridge to try and help those who had been mown down by the terrorists’ van; the off-duty policeman, enjoying a drink with his mates, who tackled the knife-wielding thugs and suffered serious injuries; the business journalist who used his martial arts skills to protect fellow diners in a restaurant, forcing the killers to run but sustaining a stab wound to the throat in the process; the 47-year-old Millwall fan, now hailed as the “Lion of London Bridge”, who suffered eight stab wounds as he fought the attackers in a pub, enabling others to escape; the Romanian baker who hit one of the terrorists over the head with a crate, called out for someone to bring him another weapon, and gave shelter to 20 terrified onlookers; the member of the British Transport Police who, armed only with a baton, took on the three terrorists until the injuries he received forced him to stop.

No doubt there were many similar acts of courage that weren’t reported, but I hope that in due course those remarkable, brave, inspirational individuals receive some sort of official recognition. Introduced in 1940 by George VI, the nation’s highest award for civilian gallantry and the equivalent of the Victoria Cross for military personnel, is the George Cross. With its distinctive blue ribbon, the medal is awarded “for acts of the greatest heroism or of the most conspicuous courage in circumstances of extreme danger”, and since its inception there have been 407 recipients with, in 2017, 19 living GC holders.

Some of the heroes of that terrible night in London surely deserve to join their ranks.