Coming Up Trumps

Since he was inaugurated just over a month ago, a lot has been spoken and written about President Donald Trump. Many commentators have criticised his policy proposals, complained about his way of running the government and even cast doubts about his character and questioned his suitability for the role. Well, whatever you might think of him as a world leader I can tell you this: he is an extremely generous man. If you don’t believe me, just read the following extraordinary email that arrived on my computer yesterday (in the “Junk” folder, curiously). The subject line read: “Greetings From White House Official Residence Of The President":

I Donald Trump is hereby to inform you that with my great pressurized terms to World bank organization together with United State Embassy Benin Republic, they have approved to all beneficiary outstanding fund just today and you are among 15 lucky beneficiary that is receiving their bank check draft worth $10.5 million dollar as a compensation/inherited fund of yours. Meanwhile the check draft will be release to you in next two working days by agent as soon as you meetup/comply with the instruction/requirements for the check draft delivery (putting America first). Nevertheless I sincerely apologies for the delay of your fund for decade years now and all the inconveniences you might went through, cause the past government is horror to our system which in all case not meeting up with fund beneficiary schedules payments, for immediate effect of your check draft delivery. Kindly reconfirm to my Agent Mr. Robert Brown the below data for the delivery and keep him posted for the delivery of your cheque.

Full Name................. .............................

Mailing Address.........................................

Cell phone number:......................................

City:...................................................

NOTED: MAKING AMERICA GREAT AGAIN WITH YOUR FULL SUPPORT

Yours Faithful

Donald Trump

45th U.S. President

AND WHITE HOUSE OFFICIAL RESIDENCE OF THE PRESIDENT

I am astonished that I have been chosen as one of the 15 lucky beneficiary. Perhaps he was impressed with the article we published in our spring issue about the American writer Elswyth Thane and her love for England. I do know that $10.5 million dollar will come in quite handy and most definitely will not cause me the stress that winning the EuroMillions did for the young lady I wrote about in my last article. In any case, she only won a paltry £1 million. My bank check draft will certainly trump (Ha! Ha!) hers.

One colleague suggested that the President must have made a mistake and that he thinks I’m a small country. In which case, I shall certainly make sure the money is spent wisely: reducing the national debt (paying off the mortgage, credit cards etc.), improving the transport system (buying a new car) and developing important infrastructure (redecorating the house from top to bottom).

Another, more cynical acquaintance, thinks it’s all a great con trick, and that the email isn’t from Donald Trump at all. He says it’s full of spelling, punctuation and grammatical errors that you wouldn’t expect from the President of the United States, that it’s all to do with something called “identity fraud” and that the next step, if I reply, will be a request for details of my bank account.

All right, I know there are one or two mistakes, but the President’s a busy man and obviously wrote it in great haste. I am sure that once he realises the errors in the email he will be quick to apologies for the inconveniences I might went through when attempting to understand it.

As for the other comment: of course Agent Mr. Robert Brown will need my bank details! How else will he be able to meet up with the fund beneficiary schedules payments? That doubting Thomas is just jealous that the check draft delivery (putting America first) from the compensation/inherited fund that has been delayed for decade years won’t be going to him. Sad, really.