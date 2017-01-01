Colston Hall

First of all I must apologise for the offensive heading to this article. I racked my brains to come up with a different one - something less likely to upset those readers of a sensitive nature, but as the photograph beside the heading is of the hall that is mentioned in the heading (I promise not to write that abhorrent first word again, so please rest assured you can read on without worrying), it did seem the most appropriate. Besides, it means that I don’t have to include a caption to the photograph and have to write that hateful, nausea-inducing, ought-never-to-be-seen ‘C’ word again.

The problem, you see, is that the 18th-century merchant and local philanthropist after whom that famous concert venue in Bristol is named (and which has been so named ever since it opened in 1867) acquired a lot of his wealth through the slave trade. As this all took place 300 years ago, and most people acknowledge that you cannot judge the actions and attitudes of men and women in history by the standards and values of today, the hall’s name has always been accepted without question or controversy. In its grand setting, generations of concertgoers have enjoyed international orchestras and classical soloists, giants of jazz such as Ella Fitzgerald, Duke Ellington and Count Basie, pop and rock acts that have included Jimi Hendrix, Bob Dylan and The Beatles, and a number of memorable sell-out shows by comedian Billy Connolly.

In 2017, however, following a long-running refusal to perform there by a local pop group called Massive Attack (obviously more aware and enlightened than all those other blinkered acts), together with a campaign by a number of pressure groups in the city, the charity that runs the hall is going to rename it and get rid of what its chief executive describes as “a toxic brand”. I don’t think they have come up with a new name yet, but I suppose a difficulty they’ll face is that, even if they do manage to rename it more appropriately, the Nelson Mandela Centre, for example, or perhaps the Martin Luther King Concert Hall or Mahatma Gandhi Hippodrome, any publicity material will still have to include - for the foreseeable future at least - a few words in brackets along the lines of (“formerly C****** Hall”). Otherwise, without this knowledge of the past, how will people know where to go?

Mr. C. was a notable benefactor to the city, endowing schools, hospitals and churches, and founding almshouses for the poor. Many of these also continue to bear his name, so no doubt in due course C****** Tower, C****** Avenue, C****** Street, C******’s Girls’ School, C******’s School and C******’s Primary School will all have to be renamed. It will clearly take some time, but it should be possible, eventually, to eradicate all trace of Mr. C. from the locality and purge the city of what one campaigner called its “shameful past”. I remember seeing a couple of “before and after” photographs from the Soviet Union during the Stalin era, and looking at the second picture it was impossible to tell that a figure who was no longer “acceptable” to the regime had been removed from the image.

There is also a C****** Bun, which is traditionally presented to Bristol children on 13th November, a day known locally as….oh dear, C****** Day. This can no longer be tolerated, so perhaps whoever makes this sweet and spicy treat could approach the good people of neighbouring Bath for a bit of help. That city is famous for its Sally Lunn Bun and I’m sure the residents would be happy for Bristol to have its own “sister” version: a Sarah Lunn, perhaps, or what about a Susan Lunn? Mind you, the way things are, I expect the people of Bath will soon be preoccupied with their own “rebranding” exercise, beginning with the demolition of the ancient Roman baths. Those first century occupiers treated their slaves appallingly. Have you seen “Spartacus”?

Once the people of Bristol have dealt with the blight of Mr. C. (Although, strangely, according to comments I have read about C****** Hall, most Bristolians actually wanted the name to stay as it is.) I wonder if they will continue their crusade? Isambard Kingdom Brunel is another prominent figure in the city, but the working conditions and low pay his employees were forced to endure as they built his ships, bridges and railways were positively Victorian! And looking further afield, there are many other revered figures who don’t stand up to modern scrutiny. We all know about Nelson’s great triumph at Trafalgar, but how many of those poor seamen on board the Victory wanted to be there? How many were brutally press-ganged into service? And wartime leader Winston Churchill: Have you noticed how he is frequently pictured smoking a large cigar…in a public space!

I grew up in a Lancashire mill town where everything from the local stately home to the modest streets and terraced houses were built on the toil and suffering of millions of men, women and children who were forced to work long hours in the most dangerous conditions. It wouldn’t be allowed today!

So pull down the statues, demolish every building, remove their names from the history books. It’s time to start again. This is year 1!