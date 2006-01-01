Having attended university there for three years, I’m surprised I haven’t mentioned it before, but I’m really rather proud that Hull (or Kingston-upon-Hull to give it its full name) is UK City of Culture for 2017. A lot of events are planned at various venues in and around the Yorkshire port during the year, with everything from art, dance, film and music to theatre, fashion and food and drink represented.

I expect there will be considerable emphasis on poetry, because when it comes to that particular literary form the city has quite a pedigree. During my time at the university, Philip Larkin was the university librarian (“lugubrious” is a word that always springs to mind when I recall the man who wrote such masterpieces as “The Whitsun Weddings”), while one of my English lecturers was Andrew Motion. He went on to become Poet Laureate and…Sir Andrew Motion. By the way, I heartily recommend the book he wrote about his early life: “In the Blood: A Memoir of my Childhood” (Faber and Faber, 2006).

Another poet associated with the university is one of my favourites, Roger McGough, who was a student there during the late 1950s. He has produced a tremendous body of work (as well as enjoying hit records in the Sixties with Liverpudlian group Scaffold), and I always enjoy quoting his condensed version of William Wordsworth’s “Daffodils”:

Wandering along the road

by the lake, I saw a load

of golden daffodils

Ten thousand, give or take.

Now and then

I think of them again.

I shudder to think what the resident of Dove Cottage in Grasmere would have thought of it!

Other contemporary poets with connections to Hull include Douglas Dunn, Sean O’Brien, Maggie Hannan and David Wheatley, while going back in time the metaphysical poet Andrew Marvell (1621-1678) was born a few miles away at Winestead-in-Holderness and educated at Hull Grammar School.

Perhaps in future I ought to try and be true to this aspect of Hull by writing a blog entirely in verse. Then again, attempting it might prove to be a curse - or worse!

There is a Larkin Trail that fans of the poet can follow and visit places in the city and surrounding area associated with him. This is one of the pieces of information about Hull that we have included in a special two-page feature about the city in our forthcoming Explore England 2017 publication. You can order your copy by clicking here. We also show a picture of

England’s smallest window, give details of the museum dedicated to Hull’s most famous son - William Wilberforce - and suggest the origins of the delightfully named street, Land of Green Ginger.

A number of well-known actors were born in Hull. Can you work out who these three are from the following clues?

In the 1979 film version of “The Lady Vanishes” he played English gentleman and cricket fan Caldicott alongside Arthur Lowe’s Charters.

He came to prominence in the 1960s in films such as “The Loneliness of the Long Distance Runner”, “Billy Liar” and “Dr. Zhivago”.

In a popular television situation comedy which ran for 55 episodes between 1968 and 1972, he played Bernard Hedges, a teacher at Fenn Street School.

Good luck!