Celebrations, Sport and Sounds

There are certain events that characterise and capture the spirit of the British summer. Some have a history going back hundreds of years whereas others are rather more recent additions to the seasonal calendar. Many of them focus upon sporting endeavours at such hallowed places as Wimbledon, Ascot, Henley and Lord’s; while others, most notably Trooping the Colour, are an exceptional display of pageantry and a celebration of our monarchical heritage.

This Saturday, 24th June, marks Armed Forces Day an opportunity for the nation to salute the tremendous courage and duty demonstrated by Britain’s service personnel – from veterans to troops who are currently serving and young cadets. Numerous events are taking place across the country (see https://www.armedforcesday.org.uk/find-events/) where the public will be able to show their support – and thank the men and women who bravely serve the country.

Military bands will undoubtedly feature in some of the Armed Forces Day events and, in my mind, a symphony of sound is one of the highlights of summer. The variety of music festivals on offer – from small, local events to large-scale productions of international renown is astonishing. And just as they vary in size, the musical genres they embrace are equally as wide-ranging and wonderful.

You can take your pick from opera at Glyndebourne; a feast of classical music at The Proms, or, for something completely different, there is Glastonbury, which is taking place throughout this weekend. It combines a vibrant mixture of new artists and some legendary pop performers who continue to delight music lovers many years after their first records were released. Evergreen’s resident disc jockey Bill Baxter is all ready for Glastonbury and, as usual, he will be listening out for those musical legends, which this year include Kris Kristofferson and Barry Gibb. You can read Bill’s articles celebrating the fabulous sounds of the Sixties and Seventies in every issue of Evergreen (click here to order).

Looking back at the history of Glastonbury the very first festival took place in 1970 - that's 47 years ago! It was then called the Pilton Pop, Blues and Folk Festival. Generations have since grown up with this event and children, parents and, even, grandparents now attend! It was the brainchild of Somerset dairy farmer Michael Eavis who, at the age of 81, is still actively involved in its organisation ably assisted by his daughter Emily. Back in 1970, the entrance fee for the two-day event (it’s now five) - held at Eavis’s Worthy Farm - was just £1, which included milk from the farm. Approximately 1,500 people turned up for that inaugural festival, which started on 19th September. Publicity posters had announced performances from The Kinks and Wayne Fontana and the Mindbenders, however, neither of these groups appeared and the eventual line-up featured Marc Bolan, Al Stewart, Stackridge and Quintessence.

How things have changed. Last year 135,000 people attended Glastonbury and the tickets for the full five days cost more than £200, with them selling-out online many months in advance. Contrast this with how the tickets in 1970 were purchased, by post, from Michael Eavis at his farmhouse - a charming hand-drawn illustration of which appeared on that first poster.

But did you know that there was an earlier 20th-century musical event held in Glastonbury? From 1914 until 1926, the classical composer Rutland Boughton (1878-1960) organised a series of concerts, recitals and lectures. Also known as the Glastonbury Festivals they focused on the works of contemporary composers. Somerset, it seems, has always serenaded us with a symphony of sound. Play on sweet music!