British Oscar Winners

The last time I went to the pictures there was a pianist at the side of the stage playing music to accompany the action unfolding on the giant screen: slow and tender to reflect romantic moments, fast and frenetic whenever the action was dramatic and exciting. (Was the heroine tied with ropes to the railway line as the steam train approached ever rescued?)

So you won’t be surprised that I didn’t pay much attention to the recent Oscar ceremony in Hollywood. However, having said that, I do know from clips I have seen on television that the award for best drama went to a film with an ingenious, unforeseen twist at the end: something to do with the hero or heroine receiving a letter they weren’t supposed to receive and the chaotic and embarrassing consequences that ensued as a result. Now that is a film I really must try and see.

Like my colleague, Angeline (read her comments in “Cameras and Red Carpets”), I am a great fan of a lot of old films. This got me wondering about which British-born stars of the silver screen have won Oscars for Best Actor and Best Actress since the Academy Awards were instituted in 1927. It’s an interesting list, and a reminder of some fantastic films.

Best Actor: 1929-30, George Arliss (“Disraeli”); 1932-33, Charles Laughton (“King Henry VIII”); 1935, Victor McLaglen (“The Informer”); 1939, Robert Donat (“Goodbye, Mr. Chips”); 1945, Ray Milland (“The Lost Weekend”); 1947, Ronald Colman (“A Double Life”); 1948, Laurence Olivier (“Hamlet”); 1957, Alec Guinness (“The Bridge On The River Kwai”); 1958, David Niven (“Separate Tables”); 1964, Rex Harrison (“My Fair Lady”); 1966, Paul Scofield (“A Man for All Seasons”); 1976, Peter Finch (“Network”); 1982, Ben Kingsley (“Ghandi”); 1989, Daniel Day-Lewis (“My Left Foot”); 1990, Jeremy Irons (“Reversal of Fortune”); 1991, Anthony Hopkins (“The Silence of the Lambs”); 2007, Daniel Day-Lewis (“There Will Be Blood”); 2010, Colin Firth (“The King’s Speech”); 2012, Daniel Day-Lewis (“Lincoln”); 2014, Eddie Redmayne (“The Theory of Everything”).

Best Actress: 1939, Vivien Leigh (“Gone With the Wind”); 1942, Greer Garson (“Mrs. Miniver”); 1951, Vivien Leigh (“A Streetcar Named Desire”); 1960, Elizabeth Taylor (“Butterfield 8”); 1964, Julie Andrews (“Mary Poppins”); 1965, Julie Christie (“Darling”); 1966, Elizabeth Taylor (“Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?”); 1969, Maggie Smith (“The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie”); 1970, Glenda Jackson (“Women in Love”); 1973, Glenda Jackson (“A Touch of Class”); 1989, Jessica Tandy (“Driving Miss Daisy”); 1992, Emma Thompson (“Howards End”); 1998, Gwyneth Paltrow (“Shakespeare in Love”); 2006, Helen Mirren (“The Queen”); 2008, Kate Winslet (“The Reader”).

When you go through the names of all those who have won Academy Awards - not just the British actors and actresses - it is surprising to discover which famous stars, despite numerous memorable performances and frequent nominations, missed out on the ultimate accolade. These include Richard Burton, Peter O’ Toole, Peter Sellers, Albert Finney, Deborah Kerr, Greta Garbo, Barbara Stanwyck and Jean Simmons.

One of my favourite actors, another surprising omission, is Leslie Howard. He was nominated twice for an Academy Award for Best Actor - for “Berkeley Square” (1933) and “Pygmalion” (1938), although I remember him most for “The Scarlet Pimpernel” (1934), “49th Parallel” (1941), “The First of the Few” (1942) and “Pimpernel Smith” (1942), which, in the final scene, has a particularly memorable speech from Howard (as Professor Horatio Smith, an archaeologist who rescues victims of Nazi persecution). “I’ll be back,” he whispers, as he vanishes into the night, thwarting his German captor, “We’ll all be back.”

