The British Holidaymaker

It always gets to this time of year, when a familiar refrain starts playing in my mind: “Oh! I do like to be beside the seaside…” Yes, it’s the prospect of the great British holiday shimmering invitingly in the distance like the golden sun in an azure sky. Can you hear those waves crashing ashore and smell the salty air?

The changeable nature of the British summer prompts many people to reach for their passports and flee to hot and sunny destinations. However, there are those hardy souls among us who choose to anchor themselves to these shores. Are you one of them? Although I’ve done my fair share of globetrotting, I do love a holiday on the coast of our own island paradise. Those of us who enthusiastically keep alive the tradition of the British seaside holiday, display three essential characteristics: tolerance, stoicism and, most important of all, a sense of humour. Forget lounging on sunbeds against a sunny Mediterranean backdrop, we are worthy of far greater challenges. Like a well-drilled army, or a team of fearless explorers, we are trained to brave gales, cope with chilly temperatures and stand tall in torrential downpours. We can even contend with sunshine too!

Other nations and lesser mortals may surrender to the elements, but Britain’s heroic holidaymakers battle on to the bitter end, whether we are trying to erect a tent in a force 10 gale, or go rock-pooling in a storm. Boldly we venture onwards, refusing to put off our plans or be downhearted. Our motto is: “Enjoyment in all weathers.” Surrendering is not an option on holiday. And besides, rain is nothing more than liquid sunshine and we have fought greater foes!

Whatever the forecast it will not deter us from our main mission and the principle aim of our campaign: taking the family to the beach. This is planned like a military operation requiring detailed reconnaissance work and much scrutinising of maps, tide times and guidebooks. Weighed down by our holiday kit of windbreaks, picnic hampers, wet suits, deckchairs, towels, travel rugs, and buckets and spades, we form a plucky platoon as we march across the dunes – clad in the regulation uniform of wellies, cagoules and shorts. Grey clouds are rolling in and the waves are churning ominously, but we trudge valiantly towards our carefully chosen target.

As the wind whips up the sand into a face-stinging frenzy, Operation Beach begins to take on an epic quality, resembling scenes from “Lawrence of Arabia”. Yet still our cheerfulness remains unabated because we know this is all part of the fun of a summer holiday in Blighty. Years of experience has taught us that there’s more to the annual getaway than endless sunshine and soaring temperatures. Who needs them? We windswept, wave-lashed happy troupers don’t need a suntan as a souvenir, nor do we want to sip exotic, ice-filled drinks at a palm-fringed poolside bar. All we require is a cosy beachside café serving mugs of hot, strong tea; it does wonders for stopping chattering teeth, restoring circulation and banishing goosebumps! And, it’s even better if that very same café serves cakes, bacon butties and fish and chips. The holiday army marches on its stomach and this is the perfect fortifying fodder after a bracing dip in the briny. Ah, who can resist the joys of the great British seaside holiday? Not me for sure!

