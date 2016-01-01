Box Office Gold

As dresses go, this one carried a very hefty price tag. Mind you, it was a show-stopper - a sensational gown that was imbued with a wealth of Hollywood history and glamour. Glistening with more than 2,000 hand-stitched crystals it dazzled the audience as much as the star who wore it when she memorably and breathlessly sang “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” to John F. Kennedy in 1962.

The star, of course, was Marilyn Monroe and the dress, which she was apparently sewn into for the occasion, has recently fetched £3.87 million at auction making it the most expensive dress in history. The former Norma Jeane Baker positively sizzled and shimmered under the spotlight, as she sashayed up to the microphone at Madison Square Garden on that May night to sing her presidential birthday greeting. You only need to watch the grainy black-and-white footage of the event to see the impact she made. It is a tragic coincidence that, just three months after wearing what has become the world's most expensive outfit, this fragile star would pay the highest price for fame.

If anything, the record-breaking auction price for that dress proves that the golden age of Hollywood continues to fascinate and enthral. Just like the white letters standing high on the hills outside Los Angeles, cinema dominates the history of popular culture and entertainment across the world. Those flickering images and the stars we glimpsed on the silver screen have shaped many of our memories and our dreams. They were celluloid magic and no wonder the cinemas were billed as Picture Palaces. These vast, ornate buildings glittered with hopes and fantasies, excitement and wonder. They transported us to faraway places allowing us to escape from everyday life. We gazed wide-eyed at the screen as the whirring projector cast its spellbinding beam before us and we were transfixed. From comedies to adventures, romances to westerns, historical dramas to thrillers and mysteries to musicals we loved them all. What were your favourites?

Some of the great movie musicals – such as Singin’ in the Rain, Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, The King and I, West Side Story and My Fair Lady are featured in Evergreen's current issue (click here to order a copy). Our "Cinemagic" article has a stellar line up of leading ladies - including Marilyn Monroe, Audrey Hepburn, Debbie Reynolds and Deborah Kerr - but as the writer reveals there is a lesser-known star who deserves top billing for her role in these Hollywood productions.

If recalling these fantastic musicals has got you – in your mind, at least – splashing along the "sidewalk" and swinging your umbrella as you sing “a happy refrain”, then you can listen to 28 famous songs from the movies in our latest CD Thanks for the Memory (click here). It really is a joyful, foot-tapping treat.

The magic of films is a combination of so many elements. There's the story, the stars, the songs, the setting and the costumes. Our spring 2017 issue (published 1st March) includes a wonderful behind-the-scenes account of a costume designer who worked on David Lean’s classic 1948 version of Oliver Twist. Starring Alec Guinness, Robert Newton, Kay Walsh, and John Howard Davis in the title role, the film also saw the early appearances of Anthony Newley and Diana Dors. As you can imagine, there was never a dull moment - either on or off set!

Now, in true Hollywood fashion, “That’s all folks!” for this time.