1957: The Best Year Ever?

If you were around in 1957 I hope that you made the most of it, because despite the fact that most families did not possess a washing machine or a refrigerator and had to rely on a coal fire to keep themselves and their houses warm, that was the year when, apart from a brief period at the end of the 19th century, the people of Britain were happier than they have ever been, either before or since.

At least, that is what a recent study conducted by the University of Warwick and the Social Market Foundation has concluded. Using complex computer analysis of eight million books published between 1776 and 2009, with an examination of how frequently “positive” and “negative” words appear, the researchers believe that when Prime Minister Harold Macmillan famously declared (in July of that year) that “Most of our people have never had it so good”, he was absolutely right.

As for the reasons for such contentment, the academics involved believe that memories of the Second World War with all its horrors and hardships had taught people to appreciate the ordinary, everyday things in life, and to value, however slight they might be, the improvements that were taking place.

Britain was enjoying a period of full employment, increased production in major industries such as steel, coal and car production had led to a rise in workers’ wages (although people worked longer hours than they do now), and the sense of solidarity that had brought people together against a common enemy during the war persisted in a sense of shared optimism for their own and their country’s future.

In 1957….

…the average annual earnings were £390 and the average house price £2,000, compared with £26,500 and £256,000 in 2017, making property much more affordable than it is today.

…there were four million cars on the road. Today that number has risen to 37 million. Popular models included the Morris Minor, Standard Vanguard, Ford Anglia and Vauxhall Cresta.

…popular singers and songs were Tommy Steele (“Singing The Blues”), Lonnie Donegan (“Cumberland Gap”), Paul Anka (“Diana”), Elvis Presley (“All Shook Up”), Johnnie Ray (“Yes Tonight Josephine”), Tab Hunter (“Young Love”), Harry Belafonte (“Mary’s Boy Child”).

…films released included “The Bridge on the River Kwai”, “Peyton Place”, “Pal Joey”, “Gunfight at the O. K. Corral”, “Funny Face”, “The Admirable Crichton”, “Blue Murder at St. Trinian’s”, “12 Angry Men”, “Jailhouse Rock”, “Lucky Jim”, “Hell Drivers”, “The One That Got Away”, “The Smallest Show on Earth”.

…there were only two television channels. Programmes included “Watch With Mother”, “Sunday Night at the London Palladium”, “Take Your Pick”, “Dixon of Dock Green”, “Crackerjack”, “Armchair Theatre”, “Double Your Money”, “The Adventures of Robin Hood”, “Hancock’s Half Hour”, “What the Papers Say”. In December the Queen made her first Christmas broadcast.

…a dog called Laika circled the Earth in a Soviet satellite; the first Premium Bond prize was awarded; a Medical Research Council report said that smoking was a direct cause of lung cancer.

I think people were less selfish back then, and didn’t expect to have everything they wanted right away. Today, when even small children seem to find most of their entertainment involves some sort of computer or hand-held device, it is quite an eye-opener to recall the toys and games of 60 years ago: cap guns, yo-yos, Dinky and Corgi cars, tiddleywinks and snakes and ladders, blow football, dolls and dolls’ houses, toy tea sets, Monopoly, I-Spy books etc.

By coincidence, 1957 will feature in an article in the summer issue of This England with a writer sharing his memories - and confirming the findings of that study - of what remains one of the happiest times in his life: listening to Chas McDevitt’s hit “Freight Train”, visiting the fairground at Belle Vue, talking to his pals about Bert Trautmann’s achievements in goal for Manchester City, becoming smitten by a girl in his grandad’s shop…

To be sure of obtaining your copy of This England, you can arrange an annual subscription by clicking here.