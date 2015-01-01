Arise, Sir Ken!

At the age of 89, and after a fabulous 60-year career in which he has filled theatres across the length and breadth of the United Kingdom and brought laughter and happiness to thousands of people, Ken Dodd must have given up hope of it ever happening. In spite of a number of campaigns over the years, particularly in his home city of Liverpool where Ken is a much-loved figure and immortalised by a statue at Lime Street station, it seemed that the knighthood he so richly deserved was going to be denied him: a particularly odd omission in a country that prides itself on its sense of humour, and when you see some of the individuals (rather less deserving, in my opinion) who have received the honour.

As the modest man he is, who gets all the satisfaction he needs from, as he puts it, “slaving over a hot audience”, I don’t expect the “Squire of Knotty Ash” minded very much. If he ever took time off from his hectic schedule to think about it (incredibly, he is still on the road performing), he probably just shrugged his shoulders, waved his fluffy tickling stick, plumped up his mane of tousled hair, and counted his blessings for all the good things that life had given him: reasonable health, an idyllic childhood to look back on, a voice that can sing as well as tell jokes (his 1965 hit, “Tears”, is one of the best-selling records of all time), a supportive lady at his side, the admiration and love of legions of fans etc. These, as well as the OBE he was awarded in 1982, will, I am sure, have been more than enough to make him content: he isn’t, after all, a man who covets material possessions, craves the spotlight or wants an extravagant lifestyle, and one of the charming facts about him, and which endears him to a lot of local people, is that he lives in the same house where he grew up. And yes (I have heard people arguing about it in pubs) Knotty Ash is the name of a real place…although I think the jam-butty mines, treacle wells, snuff quarries and broken-biscuit repair works that Ken often mentions in his routines just might be the creations of his lively imagination. But who can tell?

So, as I say, Ken was probably quite happy with his lot and as he prepared to enter his 90th year not expecting any further recognition. It was then, during 2015, that a formidable band of people stepped in, determined to give the powers-that-be a final nudge in the ribs and get Doddy his gong.

As a long-time fan of Ken Dodd who has seen him perform on two occasions (at Great Malvern and Blackpool) and been amazed by what I witnessed - quickfire jokes (he aims for seven tpm, titters per minute), funny stories with punchlines you can’t see coming, comic songs, romantic ballads, ventriloquism (with Diddy Man, Dickie Mint) and entertaining chit-chat with members of the audience - I have thought for years that he ought to be knighted.

It was that belief which prompted me to write an article in the summer 2015 issue of This England, suggesting that any readers of the magazine who felt the same might like to nominate him for the award, either by filling in the official form themselves or by writing to me. I received more than 100 letters from Doddy fans (They all agreed with me that Ken’s humour, which is never crude, cruel or “clever” is a refreshing change from many of today’s so-called comedians.) and duly clipped them to my form and sent them off to the “Honours and Appointments Secretariat” in London.

Well, readers, your deluge of letters obviously had an effect! You did it!

Congratulations to everyone who took part in the campaign. I know that, from interviews he has given since, Ken is, in his own words, discumknockerated and full of plumtiousness at receiving such a tattifelarious honour. I couldn’t have put it better myself!