Absent Friends

The words “Happy” and “Merry” are especially prominent at this time of year as we send good wishes and glad tidings to friends and family both near and far. While this is to be expected as we prepare to celebrate Christmas, I always think that while it is a joyous occasion, for many people it can be a particularly difficult and lonely time. As well as those who are struggling with hardship and illness, there are others who are facing their first Christmas alone since the loss of a loved one or a dear friend. Nowhere was this better illustrated than in the poignant picture at the start of this blog, which is entitled "The Empty Chair" and was painted by our late art editor Colin Carr.

The commercial side of this religious festival endlessly peddles the jingle-belled jollity of the occasion, with all its excesses and houses full of happy families. While we must not lose sight of the magic and the joy that lie at the heart of the season, it is important that we take a moment, amid the feasting and the presents, to think about those less fortunate and to remember those who are no longer with us. I don't wish to sound a sombre note at what is a time for celebration, but as you get older you realise that the best Christmas presents are those that can't be wrapped such as kindness, health, love, laughter, family, friendship and home. Cherished memories are another priceless gift, which even in the darkest moments can provide comfort, hope and strength.

Treasuring happy memories and taking time to reminisce is something we have all been doing at The Lypiatts during the past week. Those of you who have already read Stephen's This England blog will know the very sad news that the founder and former editor of This England and Evergreen, Roy Faiers, has passed away. We are sure you will join us in sending our deepest sympathies to his family.

After the success of various regional magazines, he launched This England in 1968, followed by her "little" sister publication Evergreen in 1985. With both magazines, he gave them a distinct character and a personality, which we are proud to uphold to this day. For everyone here at The Lypiatts while we are sad at his passing, it is a joy and a privilege to be continuing his work.

Just as he stamped such a definite identity on his magazines, Mr. Faiers was, as you might expect, a larger-than-life character in an era which, sadly, is filled with flat figures - cardboard cut outs rather than fully formed personalities. Proudly patriotic, and imbued with the bulldog spirit, he was a man of principle who would speak his mind and fight for what he believed in. He was incredible, indefatigable and I remember him - well into his 80s - striding purposefully up the staircase at our Alma House office each morning in his familiar trilby hat and trench coat. After carefully placing his hat on a hook and his coat on a hanger, he would come round to say good morning to us all before sitting down at his desk to tackle the working day with gusto - and proof-correcting pencil fixed firmly behind his ear! He was a former newspaperman and I was convinced that ink ran through his veins.

I was fortunate enough to work with Mr. Faiers for 12 years before his retirement in 2009 and every day I am grateful for the marvellous opportunity he gave me. This England began as a family business, but as it grew over the years and more of us were recruited, Mr. Faiers took care to assemble a close-knit team who cared about the magazines and the readers. Not only was he a brilliant editor, publisher and businessman, but he understood people too.

He inspired an intense loyalty and a special sense of family, which remains deeply entrenched - both here in the editorial office and among you - the readers. So even as we look to the future, we will always cherish the past fondly and never, ever forget our roots and, most importantly, the proud Englishman from Grimsby who created two such wonderful magazines. They have flourished throughout the seasons and across the decades, with readers in this country and around the world. We salute you, Sir, and next week as we sit down together at our Christmas meal, we will raise our glasses in your memory.