A Foreign Language

We have prepared an article for a 2018 issue of This England about some of the new words that, through increasing use in speech and writing, are regarded by compilers of dictionaries and commentators on such matters as now being part of the English language. Mind you, as many of the words and phrases seem to be the vocabulary of the "social network", I don't think any of them will be crossing my lips during day-to-day conversation. If they did, my friends and colleagues would wonder why I had suddenly started speaking in a foreign tongue!

The development of the English language and the way in which the meanings of words subtly change over time is a fascinating subject, but I find that a lot of communications today, from people in business and the media to people in business and the media, are completely unintelligible to those of us who don’t inhabit those worlds. I recently received the following email from a marketing company which, while as clear as crystal, I am sure, to anyone working in that industry, had more of the mud about it as far as I was concerned. Here it is word for word (and punctuation or lack of it for punctuation or lack of it):

Hello,

How are you doing.

I had sent you an email earlier on contact contents for your prospecting and lead generation however I trust you missed to reply for that email.

I am following up with you to check if you are good to have a look how this works and try a no cost consulting and a trial prospecting content to check what is in it for you?

Many of our clients were against lists and email marketing earlier and when we initiated the talk however they got convinced by the ROI and are our Key Accounts now.

Are you good to spend some time to know on this effort less and low budget marketing technique for the B2B segment?

We just need some details of your prospective clients and segments you are looking to target like below:

Geographies you serve or you wish to extend to: (North America/ EU/Worldwide):

Target business job titles/Functional roles: (CXO’s, Directors, VPs etc.):

Segment/Industries etc.:

Would you review this proposition and get back?

I apologised for not replying to the first email, explaining that the reason for my lack of response had nothing to do with the fact that I wasn’t good to spend some time reading it, but because I didn’t understand a word of what it said.

Every time I read a newspaper, I find increasingly that there are words and descriptions that mean absolutely nothing to me. A review of a theatrical production in the West End described how the leading actor had “channelled” another actor during his performance (Was some sort of spooky communication with “the other side” going on?), while writing about a comedian at another London venue a critic referred to his “schtick”. Presumably it was a modern version of the tickling variety that Ken Dodd has made such an important part of his act.