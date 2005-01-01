Admiral Sir Reginald ‘Blinker’ Hall, the Director of Naval Intelligence for most of the First World War, was one of the outstanding if largely unrecognized naval leaders of the conflict. Naval Intelligence’s ability to read and analyse German naval and diplomatic signals was a significant factor in the Allied victory. The interception and decrypting of the Zimmermann telegram was the catalyst that brought the United States into the war. Hall’s dynamic leadership, talent for lateral thinking and force of personality were essential in defeating the U-boats. Above all, he was endowed with the guile and ruthlessness which kept him one step ahead of a formidable and determined enemy and their widespread espionage and subversion operations. In “’Blinker’ Hall: Spymaster”, David Ramsay examines this fascinating man and his invaluable legacy.

