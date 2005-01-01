Beatrix Potter - Her Inner World

JavaScript seems to be disabled in your browser.
Beatrix Potter was brought up as an only child with little support from her parents, so it is hardly surprising she indulged in juvenile fantasies from which developed Peter Rabbit and friends. Read how she became a best-selling children’s author and survived an early personal tragedy before settling into serious nature conservation in the Lake District. A remarkable woman.
Hardcover: 224 pages